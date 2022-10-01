Name Dropping | Weather doesn't dampen balloon festival spirits
The weather wasn’t hospitable, but it didn’t keep crowds away from last weekend’s Champaign County Balloon Festival at Dodds Park.
Rain and brisk winds rolled into the area, grounding the balloons but not the spirit of the attendees.
“We thought the crowd was very good,” said festival co-organizer Chris Diana. “It was a beautiful day Saturday, and you would assume ... the balloons would fly nice, but the wind was just a little too much.”
Hot-air balloons can’t fly with winds greater than 8 to 9 mph. It was more in the 12 to 14 mph range on Saturday. It’s all Federal Aviation Administration-regulated.
The children attending weren’t too upset. There was still plenty for them to do, and “those who were there knew from the onset it was going to be weather-related,” Diana said. “We might have been more upset about it than the kids were.”
Especially the balloonists: 15 world-class pilots who came from seven states.
With the wind, even tethered rides couldn’t be offered.
But there were other things for people to do, like carnival rides, a magic show that drew a crowd, food and vendors.
But the wind dropped Saturday, allowing the balloons to be inflated and lit for a glow event.
Diana said everyone appeared to have a good time, and he thinks such activities are good for the community.
“To see all the parents and the kids out there having a good time, it kind of reinforced that this is why we had it,” he said.
“Everybody we talked to enjoyed the experience, even though they couldn’t get the full balloon experience part of it. People enjoyed the food and games. The kids tent was packed the entire time.”
Diana said “very definitely” the balloon festival will be held again next year, most likely in September, which historically is the most stable month for weather, lower winds and lack of rain.
Joining Diana as organizers of the event were John McDaniel and Brian Tipsword.
Knox joins Fisher’s Hall of FameWhile many from Illinois went to Madison, Wis., this weekend for the Illinois-Wisconsin football game, Dr. Andrew Knox was heading the other way.
The Fisher native and resident of Madison came home for his induction into the Fisher High School Hall of Distinguished Alumni.
Knox graduated from Fisher in 2000. He entered the University of Illinois — earning a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering in 2004 — with the idea that he would be making his living working with computers. But things changed.
He made the decision to switch to medicine in his senior year of undergraduate studies.
“A couple of things prompted the changed to medicine,” he said. “After my junior year of college, I did a mission trip to Mexico for a couple of months, met with people on college campuses and talked to them about what they thought about faith and helped people get some student ministries off the ground.”
Knox said he left that wondering if he should “do something a little more service-oriented as a career. And I was enjoying some biology classes I was taking at the time and had some other friends who were excited about medicine as a way to serve other people.”
In the end, he said he was called by God to go into medicine.
Knox earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering in 2006. During that time, he was able to make up some of the pre-med classes he needed. He completed a doctor of medicine degree at Rush Medical College, Chicago, in 2011.
He now works with children with neurological disorders, primarily epilepsy, at the clinic and hospital of the University of Wisconsin, where he accepted a faculty position as a pediatric epileptologist and assistant professor of neurology.
Knox, who is 40, met his wife, Laura, at the UI. They have four children. Laura Knox is director of worship at Highpoint Church, Madison. They are involved with worship activities at the church and run the AWANA Cubbies program for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Knox was honored at a Friday afternoon assembly at Fisher High School, where he spoke to students.
He was recognized at halftime of the Fisher junior varsity homecoming football game against Heyworth.
Early breast cancer detection the focusA rural Loda-based company has undertaken a project to bring awareness to women to get timely breast exams to detect and treat breast cancer.
“My breast cancer was found at a late stage,” said Heidi Punke Brown of Elliott, breast cancer survivor and long-time friend of Greg Niewold, owner of Power Planter. “It is my hope that we can spread the word about breast density and early detection so no one else has a diagnosis delayed due to their breast density.”
An estimated 26 women in the United States with dense breasts are underserved by a mammography alone, leaving those women at risk for breast cancer to grow and spread.
Together with the organization My Density Matters, grower Abbott-Ipco Inc., Brown and Niewold created Heidi’s Hope Box to educate people on early breast cancer detection. Each box contains a bulb Power Planter auger, 10 pink tulip bulbs, a memoir by Leslie Ferris Yerger (founder of My Density Matters), a note from Brown, bulb planting tips and information on breast density and breast cancer screening. Power Plant will donate $25 from the sale of each box to My Density Matters.
“Heidi was the inspiration behind Heidi’s Hope Box,” Niewold said. “Shortly after her diagnosis, I gave her one of our bulb augers so she and her family could plant bulbs as a way of planting hope for the future. We hope to make a difference in someone’s life by empowering them to learn about their breast density in hopes of saving their life.”
Danville Night of Lights Parade setIt’s not too early to start planning for Christmas — even though Halloween and Thanksgiving haven’t arrived yet.
The Night of Lights Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Danville.
This year’s parade theme is “The Songs We Sing: A Parade of Carols.”
The parade heads south down Vermilion Street, starting at Williams and ending at Towne Center. Parade announcements will take place under The Fischer Theatre marquee with concessions available and a movie following.
Parade grand marshals are representatives from Danville’s First Place First Fridays sponsoring organizations: Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Hayley Siefert with Keller Williams TREC and Aunt Martha’s. Also leading the parade will be the 2021 Light Up Danville contest winners.
To register a float, visit:https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACAF2DA3FEC43-night
For float sponsorship information, reach out to Nicole VanHyfte at nvanhyfte@VermilionAdvantage.com
Fire department sets open houseNorthern Piatt Fire Department, Mansfield, will host its annual Fire Prevention Week Open House on Oct. 12 at the fire station.
The public is welcome to check out the station and fire trucks and meet the new Northern Piatt firefighters.
Food, beverages, activities, crafts, tours and freebies will be available.
Gibbens wins U.S. Army awardFoosland native W. Douglas Gibbens is the winner of a national award from the Association of the U.S. Army.
The 1959 graduate of Gibson City High School now living in Florida with his wife, Gibbens will receive the Sergeant Major of the Army William C. Bainbridge Medal during AUSA’s annual meeting and exposition Oct. 10-12 at the Water E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.
The award is presented for contributions to the Army Non-commissioned Officer Corps.
Gibbens is a retired command sergeant major, is an AUSA senior fellow and longtime volunteer leader with the association.
He joined the Army in 1966 and served in the Army Reserve until his 2001 retirement. He is an active supporter of the Army and its soldiers. He has served for 13 years in support of the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve, 19 years as an Army Reserve ambassador for Indiana, 10 years on the Army Recruiting Command Grass Roots Council, supporting recruiters in Indiana and is involved in many other organizations.
Gibbens was recently inducted into the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
“This year’s National Award recipients represent the very best of AUSA,” retired Gen. Bob Brown, AUSA president and CEO, said. “Through their dedicated service and commitment, each of them has made a huge difference in the lives of others and in support of our Army and our nation, and I look forward to honoring them at our annual meeting in October.”
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.