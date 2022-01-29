Name Dropping | Weaver keeps things running at DACC
Danville Area Community College President Stephen Nacco likens Brad Weaver to Radar O’Reilly from TV’s “MASH.”
If you need anything done, if you need a piece of equipment, he’s your man.
A DACC graduate himself, Weaver is the college’s director of campus services.
Nacco said Weaver “epitomizes the mission of a community college in that he serves everybody in a wide variety of ways — from mailroom to helping with office moves to overseeing printing and graphics.”
“I supervise any aspect that has to do with any type of service — faculty, staff or student,” Weaver said.
His department oversees the college’s shipping and receiving, is in charge of its transportation facilities and assists with campus events ranging from a national job fair, to a college fair and the NJCAA Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament.
The 48-year-old Weaver is a busy guy — a man in demand.
“We’re very busy, but that’s a good place to be,” said Weaver, who has been with the college for 22 years.
A native of Catlin who now lives in Danville with his wife Jennifer and their two dogs, Weaver said he developed a strong connection with the college when he was a student. He ran cross-country and track at DACC.
After graduating from the Danville college, he earned a bachelor’s degree at a small school in Kentucky before coming back to Vermilion County.
“I was working at a local place, and the job (as campus services director) opened up. I had the experience with a little bit of a business background,” he said.
The late Dick Shockey, who was finance director at DACC and was the national basketball tournament director, asked Weaver if he’d be interested in the job.
The family atmosphere of the college appealed to Weaver.
“After I left here, I stayed connected with a lot of the faculty and staff and some coaches at the college,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be somewhere in that type of education. I just knew the atmosphere was more my type.”
Weaver calls DACC “a great place to be.”
“It’s a positive environment. People help each other. The main thing is we’re here for the students.”
Nacco said if anyone needs anything, the person they look for is Weaver.
“What’s even more remarkable about him,” Nacco said, “is that he does a tremendous amount of work without having any traditional staff to supervise.”
Weaver’s “staff” includes several work-study program students who work 12 to 20 hours a week between classes to earn some extra money. Their main responsibility is to run the shipping/receiving department.
“I hire good students that, first, are students, but they know there’s a job that needs to be done,” he said.
Nacco said Weaver is an excellent mentor to the students “in helping them understand life skills — to have (a) strong work ethic and to graduate from DACC.”
Weaver studied to become a history teacher in college with a minor in business, which helps him with accounting jobs such as seeking bids for DACC. He has about 20 different accounts to manage throughout the year.
“I monitor what we spend each year,” Weaver said. “It’s the same thing with shipping/receiving. I make sure we stay within budget and see where we can save money.”
Handling transportation and various campus events is time-consuming, and Weaver said he will put in as many hours as needed to get all the work finished.
“I don’t leave until the job’s done,” he said. “Sometimes I work on weekends. I take pride in what I do. I make sure things are done properly, things are done on time. The college depends on me.”
Nacco calls Weaver “one of the key organizers on the NJCAA basketball tournament’s board of directors. His department does much of the set-up work for the hospitality room, the tournament office, media room and concession stand.
“I’ve been here for 22 years and have really enjoyed my time here,” Weaver said. “The atmosphere at the college is something special. It doesn’t feel like a punishment to come to work.”
Weaver said he enjoys interacting with students. His philosophy is putting others first.
The most unusual job he’s had to do: Pick up a cardboard coffin-shaped box from a funeral home that contained a cadaver and deliver it to a lab at the school. And then he had to bring it back to the funeral home. Kind of creepy, he said.
Weaver is a member of the Fetch Dog Park board in Danville and a member of the employee retirement board at the college. For fun he likes to golf and is a 4 handicap with an average of 76.
Hardesty first female president of fair board
When Jill Hardesty was 8 years old, she showed cattle at the Fisher Fair. Her entry won grand champion steer.
Hardesty was hooked. Her parents were on the fair board, and her love of all things county and state fair has remained in her blood.
Now 61, Hardesty has been elected the first female president of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs.
The 105-member organization includes both Illinois state fairs in Springfield and DuQuoin and all the county fairs in Illinois, including Fisher’s and the Champaign County Fair.
“I’m very proud of that and very humbled and gracious about it. I’m going to do the best job I can,” Hardesty said of her new post.
Hardesty works in the office for Blue Ridge school district and resides in Farmer City with her husband, Rick.
The former president of the Fisher Fair will continue to serve as secretary — her 31st year with the fair.
As president of IAAF for the next two years, Hardesty said among her duties will be dealing with governmental issues with the Illinois General Assembly. But don’t expect to see her on the floor of the Legislature.
“The IAAF has a liaison that we work with,” she said. “Anything that comes up to do with agriculture and Illinois county fairs, we take an interest in that, that’s for the good of agriculture in the state of Illinois.”
Things have been pretty slow with the Legislature not in session, but she expects that to pick up. One issue that will come up is an animal-ban bill that would prohibit “all cat-type animals in cages,” a measure that would affect carnival operators at fairs.
Hardesty said IAAF will come out strongly against the proposal.
COVID, fending for county fairs, ag education and the safety of all fair-goers are among other issues.
She estimates she will spend at least 20 hours a week on IAAF business. Since Blue Ridge won’t be in session during the summer, she will have at least three months to devote more time to the state job and Fisher Fair.
Hardesty has served on the IAAF board for several years representing the central zone, including vice president the past two years.
“I’ve been doing this a long time now,” she said. “Since it’s my 31st year there have been so many people I’ve met with” the fair group.
Hardesty grew up showing cattle and got her three sons interested in it. She was active in FFA and 4-H and enjoys the ag life.
As IAAF president, she is in her element.
Wheeler honored as student of the monthDanielle Wheeler has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for January at Rantoul Township High School.
A daughter of Diane Wheeler, she ranks third in her class of 177 students with a 5.587 grade-point average.
She is in her fourth year with the band program and is a member of National Honor Society and student council.
Wheeler’s school awards have included Biology Award, high honor roll every semester, AP English Award and Academic Award every year.
She has contributed 30 service hours.
Wheeler has worked at County Market, did volunteer work at Rantoul Public Library for four years and at Little Wings Childcare Center.
She plans to study biomedical engineering in college.
Life of a galaxy takes center stageDecker French, assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Illinois, will present “The Lives and Deaths of Galaxies at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College.
While galaxies like the Milky Way are actively forming new stars, other galaxies appear to have rapidly ended their star formation after an intense starburst.
What makes these galaxies stop forming stars? Researchers have some evidence that supermassive black holes may play an important role.
French received her undergraduate degree in physics and planetary science at MIT, then earned her Ph.D. in astronomy and astrophysics at the Carnegie Observatories in Pasadena, Calif., before UIUC in 2020.
Tuskegee Airmen film to be shownThe University of Illinois Department of Aerospace Engineering and student group Minorities in Aerospace will present the one-hour film “Double Victory: Tuskegee Airmen at War.”
It will be shown at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 in the auditorium of the Campus Instructional Facility, 1405 Springfield Ave., Urbana.
The viewing will be followed with a panel leading a discussion of the film, including Ronald Bailey, professor of African-American studies; Air Force veteran and Indianapolis Tuskegee Airman Inc. Chapter President Reginald DuValle; U.S. Air Force Captain Sidney Ganison and U.S. Navy Chaplain Alex Hampton.
The 99th Pursuit Squadron, more commonly called the Tuskegee Airmen, was formed in 1941 at Chanute Field, Rantoul. The squadron made history as a prominent all-Black aviation unit in World War II.
Stanley chosen for music seminarRantoul Township High School senior Makayla Stanley has been chosen to participate in the Future Music Educators Seminar, which is part of the Illinois Music Education Conference held annually in Peoria Jan. 27-29.
Stanley submitted a video explaining why she wants to teach music and was selected as one of 55 students to attend.
RTHS band director Jennifer Mandel said Stanley is a leader for the band program.
“Her peers look up to her, and she treats them all with kindness and respect,” Mandel said. “She is a dedicated member of multiple ensembles.”
The ensembles include jazz band, marching band, pep band and concert band. She served as drum major for the 2021 marching band season and attended the Smith Walbridge Drum Major camp in July. She will be a featured soloist with the RTHS Screamin’ Eagles Jazz Band at the upcoming EIU Jazz Festival.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.