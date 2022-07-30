Name Dropping | Youth helping to clean up Rantoul
Rantoul is getting a cleanup, and nearly 40 local youth are learning a lesson on work and responsibility as part of a local project this summer.
The Summer Youth Work Initiative, led by Regina and Damon Crider with help from volunteers, involves the youth working every week day for nearly a month to pick up litter in the town.
Regina Crider said it’s hard work, but it’s also a good time spent with the young people.
The program, which started July 11 and runs through Aug. 5, involves the group assembling at the Rantoul Youth Center at 9 a.m. and working together at various locations in the village until noon.
How many of the 38 youth who signed up have quit?
“We haven’t had any who have left,” Regina Crider said. “All have stayed. “I’ve had a really huge response to this.”
The program started last year, and offers an incentive. Work all four weeks — 54 hours — and receive $400.
“Finances are a little stretched for some families,” Crider said. “A lot of them have been talking about buying school supplies, clothes and shoes. A group of boys are looking forward to buying new dirt bikes. One said, ‘I can’t wait until I come back on the first day of school and I pull up on my new bike.’”
With adult volunteers Mari Angely Rodriguez and Julius Reynold also helping, they go to a different spot each day. Some locations such as the Maple Grove Shopping Center and west U.S. 136 get picked up more often.
They also pick up in neighborhoods. One day this week they worked near the Heritage Estates Mobile Home Park.
The litter-collection effort has drawn the attention of many in the community.
“We have a variety of people who give us snacks and drinks for the kids,” Crider said. “That’s very helpful. A lot of people stop and say hello.
“The Casey’s up there on (U.S.) 136 near (U.S.) 45, every week they give the kids pizzas and water. People are very supportive and grateful. We stopped by the historical museum yesterday. They gave them an opportunity to see something in the comunity they didn’t know existed.”
Crider said one of the smallest children in the program said he loves coming to work every day.
“It gives the kids something to do, but also the parents an opportunity to know the kids are doing something worthwhile with their time.”
When they are done for the day, they get lunch at the youth center. Afterward, the youth might play in the gym or ride their bikes. Crider said some of the youngsters didn’t know each other before, and the program helped them to meet new friends.
“We cut up with them too,” she said. “They get along pretty well for the most part other than kid stuff.”
The group covers about 3 miles a day
Going out and helping to pick up litter was a physical adjustment for the Criders.
“The first week was tough,” Crider said with a laugh. “All we could do after we were done each day was take showers and lay down. But we’ve adjusted, and we’re acclimated now and able to participate more effectively. “
The program receives funding support from the Champaign County Coalition, the village of Rantoul and from Regina Crider’s organization, Youth and Family Peer Support Alliance.
Longtime employee retiring
Patricia Junkin-Wernigk is not afraid of work.
Fresh out of high school in 1960, the Penfield resident started work at age 17 at the Staff Human Resources Office at the University of Illinois, retired from full-time work in the mid-90s, has worked part time pretty much ever since and is now ready to retire for good.
“She’s pretty amazing. She just turned 80 on June 12,” said stepdaughter Bonny Creed, perhaps her biggest fan.
Equipment was decidedly different when she started work at the university. Junkin-Wernigk, originally from the Arthur area, had a manual Royal typewriter.
“Then I kind of moved up, and I always stayed in the records section. It used to be called personnel services,” she said. “I worked mainly with the seniority system and unemployment claims.”
She retired from full-time employment with the U of I in 1995 after 35 years of service but was asked if she would consider coming back part time. After a few months, she agreed.
“I needed to do something,” Junkin-Wernigk said. “I’m glad I did.”
Lately, she has worked from home and had a heart attack from which she said she has recovered.
Friday was her last day on the job, but she’ll still stay busy, helping her husband, William, who operates a tree-cutting/bulldozing business.
“I don’t have time to garden or anything like that,” she said, adding that she enjoyed working with “all the people in the past and the present” at the university.
DeHeer celebrates 90th birthday in style
Henry DeHeer of Paxton celebrated his 90th birthday with special friends with a party at the Ribeye in Champaign.
Born in Iowa, DeHeer lettered in football and track at Muscatine High School and joined the Air Force during the Korean War. He served under the command of Generals Curtis LeMay and Paul Tibbets.
He and his wife, Patty, married on New Year’s Day in 1954.
After completing his tour of duty, he returned to Illinois and worked at Chanute Air Force Base in the technical training wing. His work took him around the world conducting training on military bases. He retired after 38 years of service.
DeHeer served on the Ford County Board. He is a 62-year member of the Masonic Lodge and the appended bodies and served in the honor guard of the American Legion.
He regularly attends computer classes conducted by the technical staff at the Champaign Public Library that keeps him up to date on computer operations.
He thanked those who helped him to celebrate his special birthday and for the many cards he received.
Car show winners named
The first Colton John Wright Memorial Car Show was held July 9 at Danville Village Mall, sponsored by Mr. Wright’s family and friends in conjunction with the mall.
There were more than 100 participants in the show.
The top 10 award recipients as voted on by the participants:
1) Ken Broderick — 1968 Chevelle
2) Mike Weese — 1970 Chevy Chevelle
3) Kathy Link — 1946 Ford Truck
4) Alan Howard — 1938 Chevy
5) Aden Harper — 1989 GMC Dually
6) Fred Burks — 1937 Dodge D5 Sedan
7) Michelle Burks — 1956 Ford F100
8) Lonnie Lappin – 1934 Chevy Coupe
9) Bob McElroy — 1955 Chevy Nomad
10) Kim and Vera Willis — 1955 Chevy
Bob Treadway’s 1926 Chevy pickup won the Colton John Wright Award voted on by his family.
This year’s Colton John Wright scholarship winner is Jeremy Roberts. He will be study automotive technology. He is pictured with Mr. Wright’s mother, Amy Lockwood-Thompson, and Gina Davis with the DACC Foundation at the first Colton John Wright Car Show held July 9 at Danville Village Mall.
Townsley promoted by Fehr Graham
Fehr Graham has announced the promotion of Ryan Townsley to associate engineering technician.
Townsley, who works in the firm’s Champaign office, ensures that projects meet design specifications. He has experience in land surveying, construction staking and transportation projects. He uses mapping software and civil design.
Townsley joined the company in 2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Illinois State University and an associate degree in construction design and management from Parkland College.
Bismarck Lions set fish fry
The annual Bismarck Lions Club Jonah fish fry is a big deal in the community.
Tailtwister Rick Kentner said the club, which celebrated its 65th year last year, will probably serve about 1,000 people, “which is pretty miraculous with a club with about 35 members and about 25 of those being active,” he said.
“We have Lions clubs all over the state calling to ask how we do that. It’s all due to community support. People in town take care of us at the Bismarck Lions Club.”
This year’s event is set from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the multi-purpose room at the high school in Bismarck.
The big feed will include all the fish and sweet corn you can eat.
“Everything is really fresh,” Kentner said. “The sweet corn, we pick it that day and get it shucked and ready to eat.”
Funds raised from the meal goes to a variety of worthy causes, including the Bismarck park, which the Lions own, youth baseball, football and cheerleading plus the Lions’ main focus — eyesight and eye diseases.
“We are now going into the kindergarten and offering an easy eye test for the young kids to find out if they’re going to have future eye problems,” Kentner said.
The club will help anyone in town who can’t afford glasses or an eye exam.
Also on hand at the fish fry will be Michael Vice’s fishing boat with its wrap advocating Scott’s Law. In 2020, Vice was hit while sitting in his Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department squad car along the interstate.
The boat brings two of Vice’s passions — fishing and law enforcement — together to spread awareness of Scott’s Law, which requires motorists to slow down and carefully pass emergency vehicles at accident scenes or other locations along highways when their emergency lights are activated.