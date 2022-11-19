Nick Quartaro | Down the stretch they come in a wild West
Here they come down the home stretch.
What started Aug. 27 continues Saturday, when Big Ten football teams will play their 11th regular season game and, more importantly, eighth conference game.
The preseason consensus among experts was that no team was a lock to be the Western Division champion. It turns out prognosticators were right. Teams in this division all possess one common element: a small margin for error. That’s why four teams sit at 4-3 in conference.
After Illinois knocked off Wisconsin, Iowa Minnesota and Nebraska in succession, it appeared the Illini had the best shot to finish on top. But, following back-to-back losses at home to Michigan State and Purdue, the divisional picture is only slightly clearer.
Although next week is dubbed “rivalry weekend,” from an impact standpoint, this week’s slate features games of great importance.
Illinois at Michigan
The Illini need to win out and hope Purdue loses once to win the division. The staff will have to do their best coaching job of the year, not so much from a strategic standpoint but more from an emotional preparation angle.
Michigan is No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings and could be headed for a national playoff appearance. But Illini coaches have likely been working as much on the players’ state of mind this week as their Xs and Os. Getting them refocused and prepared to play with the same confidence and attention to detail that they had shown before is no small task.
The fact that Illinois is still technically alive is a major motivating factor. Michigan, on a mission to win the Big Ten and go to the playoffs, has plenty of incentive, too.
Michigan and Illinois are alike in that they like to run. Their success on first down sets up the opportunity to stay ahead of the chains and not be in third down and long yardage. Given cold temperatures and wind chill factors, this will be a game won at the line of scrimmage.
The Wolverines lead the nation allowing a mere 11.2 points per game and 232.8 yards. Preseason chatter expected Michigan to fall off a notch due to personnel losses, as well as departure of their defensive coordinator. Watching them this year, you would be hard-pressed not to say that they are actually better overall.
The Illini defense faces a stiff challenge with Michigan’s big-people personnel groups.
For a guy who played quarterback, Jim Harbaugh actually is more like an offensive line coach. He loves to pound the football and does so by using formations that feature multiple tight ends and running backs. Blake Corum is a talented back who is beginning to enter the Heisman Trophy conversation. Illinois’ ability to get off blocks and have their best tackling day of the year will be important.
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy presents another threat on the ground. He has good speed, quick feet and an innate ability to make things happen scooting around. Even on passing downs Illinois will need to be sure someone has eyes on the quarterback to limit big yards in the scramble game.
Iowa at Minnesota
The Hawkeyes, despite an atypical route to their wins, seem to have the best route. By beating the Gophers and then Nebraska, coupled with an Illinois loss, and Iowa repeats as champions of the West. Minnesota’s title hopes are hanging by a thread. If they beat Iowa and Wisconsin, and both Illinois and Purdue lose a game, the Gophers win the division.
Iowa has been winning by playing outstanding defense and having superb special teams play. Minnesota has also played strong defense while allowing just 16 points in the last three games, albeit against offensively challenged Northwestern, Nebraska and Rutgers. With Floyd of Rosedale, the most famous traveling trophy featuring a pig, on the line, this game could be determined by who can throw it just enough to loosen up the opponent’s defense.
Northwestern at Purdue
For roller-coaster Purdue, the “good” Boilermaker team showed up in Champaign last week.
They ran the ball well enough to approach a balanced offense, made plays in the most critical situations on both sides of the ball and played a cleaner game overall.
For Purdue to win the West, they have to beat the Wildcats and Indiana in Bloomington — all while hoping Iowa loses once. If the Boilermakers can bottle what they did against the Illini and put that on the field in their last two games, that will spell victory.
Then it comes down to scoreboard watching the Hawkeyes.
“Coach Q,” as Nick Quartaro is known in college football circles, knows his Big Ten football, having played at Iowa, coached at Northwestern and served as director of player development at Rutgers. He’ll provide insights on college football throughout the fall in the pages of The News-Gazette and on the airwaves of WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM.