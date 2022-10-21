Nick Quartaro | Fans should practice what coaches preach, too
With their team posting three straight wins over Western Division foes Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota — and having already reached bowl eligibility with a 6-1 mark, as well as achieving Top 25 rankings the last two weeks — many Orange and Blue loyalists are circling Nov. 12 on their calendar.
That’s when Purdue visits Memorial Stadium for a showdown of the two current leaders in the West. I have heard it, and so have you: “That will be for the Western Division title.”
Pump the brakes, folks.
Just as the coaching staff and players have to stay focused on the weekly task at hand, so do you. Right now, the Nov. 12 matchup has the makings of one of the most meaningful games ever between the Illini and Boilermakers. But there is a lot of football to be played before those two teams tangle.
Let’s take a deep breath and a step back to take a look at the next three weeks.
For starters, as Illinois takes this weekend off, Purdue will be visiting Wisconsin. At 1-3 in the conference, Wisconsin is fighting for respectability and the possible head coaching life of their interim man, Jim Leonhard. Anything can happen this Saturday in Madison.
Purdue then has a bye the following week, Oct. 29, when the Illini travel to Nebraska. The Huskers are 2-2 in Big Ten play and see a win over Illinois as being critical for any divisional title hopes of their own.
The “Sea of Red,” 85,000 strong, will provide a raucous environment for the Illini in this divisional tilt.
On the first Saturday in November, Iowa visits West Lafayette, Ind., while Illinois hosts Michigan State. Who knows if Iowa’s offense will have awakened by then to put up enough points to beat Purdue.
As for Illinois, the Spartans have thus far been battling with an injury-depleted lineup. Still, no one in the Smith Center will tell you this is a gimme. Even though it’s a crossover divisional game, the Illini will want to keep their upward trajectory heading into Purdue by knocking off Michigan State.
Switching gears just a bit, but yet very relative, there is no doubt that this certainly is an enjoyable time to be an Illini player. It’s great to hear the wonderful things people on campus are saying, to have cellphones blowing up with well wishes and to see social media full of pro-Illinois material.
To guard against losing focus and basking too much in all of the adulation, we know that Illinois coaches are reminding their players to stay locked in on the process and what is most important now; there’s nothing more important than the next game.
Being on the outside, so to speak, it’s easy to circle that Nov. 12 date. It’s fine for fans (short for fanatics) to look ahead and get excited. That’s why they are called fans.
But for those on the inside, their attention and effort can’t change one bit from what has gotten them to this point. In fact, coaches and team leaders in the locker room will try to ratchet things up another notch or two with each week’s success.
The old adage of “one game at a time” for the Illini is still as valid as it’s ever been.
“Coach Q,” as Nick Quartaro is known in college football circles, knows his Big Ten football, having played at Iowa, coached at Northwestern and served as director of player development at Rutgers. He’ll provide insights on college football throughout the fall in the pages of The News-Gazette and on the airwaves of WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM.