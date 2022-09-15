After grading and going through their last game with a fine-tooth comb, one of the first things college coaches do is take a look at the upcoming opponent’s personnel depth chart. If it’s a foe they played last year, they usually have a pretty good idea of who the returning starters are, but maybe not the backups.
Of course, given the impact of the transfer portal on college rosters, there are more personnel surprises that need further investigation. Most teams have acquired new talent; conversely, as we are learning each week, most teams also lost players from last year.
As they study the opponent’s film, coaches fill their notebooks or iPads with a ton of information. Basic schemes and techniques the opponent likes to play, along with tendencies and adjustments, are a good part of that.
But a key element in game-planning for their opponent is the matchup game. How do certain individuals or position groups of ours match up with theirs? The pro game is all about matchups. College football is, too.
It could be as simple as trying to get the best pass rusher in a one-on-one situation with the perceived weakest past protector. Assigning your best defensive back to lock on their best receiver, regardless of where he lines up, that’s a key matchup. Flip the coin, how can you get your running back or wide receiver isolated on a certain defender to gain an advantage in the pass game?
The film study and game-planning provided by the Illini defensive staff, combined with great execution by each of the defensive position groups, produced the dominant performance we saw in last Saturday’s win over Virginia. It was predicated on the defensive front being able to win their individual battles play after play after play. It was about matchups.
The Illini attacked Virginia’s weak spot with one of their strengths. UVa lost all five starting offensive linemen from 2021 to the transfer portal. They had just one lineman who had started a game at some point last year. Illinois employed a five-man front, which forced the Cavaliers into one-on-one battles, especially in pass protection.
A standard defensive pass rush consists of four men. In blocking those four defenders, the five-man offensive line can use different blocking schemes to get help where they are stressed the most. Offenses often use their running back at times to assist an offensive tackle blocking an edge rusher, providing his assigned linebacker does not blitz.
Using the pressure recipe of rushing five, and sometimes six by blitzing the inside linebacker, Illinois eliminated any chance of Virginia getting extra help for a struggling, over-matched O-lineman. Like a baseball pitcher using a changeup with his fastball, the Illini also mixed in a dash of showing that same pressure front but only rushing three and dropping eight men off into a maximum coverage.
It wasn’t very far into the game that Virginia knew what they were getting. But they had no answers. If quarterback Brennan Armstrong wasn’t sacked, the unrelenting pressure was such that he was either hurried, moved off his setup point, throwing off his back foot or unable to follow through, all depending on where he first felt the pressure. Those effects are almost as good as a sack.
The heat provided by the Illini defensive line and linebackers allowed the defensive backs, who were locked up playing man-to-man coverage, to not have to cover as long because the ball was forced out of Armstrong’s hand so much quicker than normal. Put it all together and that’s how you get the numbers we see on the final stat sheet.
For me, one of the many amazing statistics coming out of the game was this — the only third down that the Cavs converted all afternoon came late in the fourth quarter compliments of an Illini defensive penalty. Virginia never actually caught or ran the ball across the line to gain for a first down. The officials dutifully assessed the penalty and they moved the ball for the first down.
That’s what can happen when a coaching staff’s game plan maximizes their strengths in the game within a game — the matchup game.