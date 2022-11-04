Nick Quartaro | Illini have enough playmakers to get the job done
In the world of high-pressure competitive sports, some coaches are able to find comfort in the fact that they have playmakers who can literally flip the fortunes of a particular game in favor of their team. The more playmakers a team has, the greater the chance that a team can reverse the energy and momentum of their opponents. These are players who time and time again have shown the ability to step up when their team needs them most. The stage isn’t too big; the lights aren’t too bright. They just do what they do, and they do it really well.
There was a great example of that for the Illini last week in front of 86,661 people at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.
With 6:45 in the second quarter and Nebraska leading 9-6, it was third and 10 for the Huskers at their own 29. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph called timeout to discuss options. At this point, quarterback Kasey Thompson had already produced 172 yards through the air. Nebraska’s offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, reviewed his play sheet and sent the Big Red unit out with the call.
As Thompson took the shotgun snap and looked downfield, outside linebacker Seth Coleman used his explosiveness, looped to the inside on a pass rush stunt and got directly in Thompson’s face. He also got a hand on the pass. From his safety position, Sydney Brown snatched the wounded duck of a throw at the Nebraska 48 and returned it 37 yards to set-up the Illini at the 11-yard line. It took twin brother Chase Brown only two plays to reach pay-dirt and boost the Illini to a 13-9 lead, one which they would not relinquish. Sadly, for the Husker faithful, QB Thompson injured his throwing hand on that play and was done for the day.
Fast forward a bit too early in the third quarter. The Illini led 20-9 and took over their first possession of the second half on their own 9-yard line. Chase Brown found a nice hole inside for a gain of 8. Then, on second and two, Tommy DeVito threw a short pass off of a run-pass option play to Isaiah Williams in the left flat, good for six yards and a first down. But, as he began to accelerate upfield after the catch, Williams somehow lost the handle on the football. It was free on the turf, and the Huskers got it. Nebraska had a breath of new life taking over at the Illinois 23 with almost a half of football to be played, 11:51 on the clock in the third quarter.
Enter the playmaker!
An incompletion and a run on the first two plays netted Nebraska zero yards. On third and 10 from the Illinois 23, QB Chubba Purdy, a Florida State transfer who had played in four games this season, caught the shotgun snap and immediately felt the heat from the Illini defensive front, especially from blitzing linebacker Isaac Darkangelo. Purdy’s uneasiness led to a misfired pass, which found the hands of guess who … Sydney Brown — again!
So much for a very short-lived breath of new life following the unforced Illini turnover.
Although his performance doesn’t show up on the individual players stat sheet, another of the many Illini defensive playmakers last Saturday was cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Trey Palmer entered the game as the Big Ten’s top receiver. The 6-foot-1, 190 transfer from LSU came into the Illinois contest averaging triple figures — 116 yards/game and about 17 yards per catch. Facing Witherspoon most of the day, Palmer was targeted six times.
His final receiving stats — one reception for one yard. Witherspoon and the collective effort of the Illini defense literally took Palmer out of the game.
One of the most impressive things about the Illini defense is that they have playmakers on all three defensive levels — up front in the defensive line, the second level linebackers and the back end with the secondary. Looking closely at all eight games to date, various players have shown their tremendous playmaking ability when the team needed it most. If you want to smile, check out the individual defensive stats in these categories — tackles for loss, sacks, hurries, passes broken up, INTs, caused fumbles.
You have D-linemen who can make plays behind the line of scrimmage in the run game, as well as pressure the passer with a one-on-one pass rush. The LB crew wreaks havoc when they blitz in both the run and pass game and, of course, DBs who can “plaster” (super tight man coverage) and make plays on the ball. The Illini DBs have 14 of the team’s 15 INTs. I chuckle now when I think of an old coaching line that once said defensive backs, despite their agility, speed and athleticism, played defense because they couldn’t catch.
With eight games down, the Illini defense has shown they have enough playmakers to get the job done for four more games and beyond.
Nick Quartaro will provide insights on college football throughout the fall in the pages of The News-Gazette and on the airwaves of WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM.