Anytime a team loses a close game, there are many woulda, coulda and shoulda moments that also bring with them frustration and disappointment.
There are no moral victories or glory to be derived from just competing in a loss. That’s why the words frustration and disappointment were heard so often following the Illini’s 19-17 loss to Michigan.
Heartfelt disappointment like that doesn’t happen unless there was a true belief in the team’s collective expectation going into the game. Where are these expectations rooted? In the team’s culture.
Culture is an over-used term throughout the world of athletics. Coaches like to say it even if they don’t understand it or believe in it. When there is substance to support a reference to a team’s culture, that’s all well and good. But oftentimes we hear coaches throwing out that word, and yet, when you put their program under the microscope, there’s very little evidence reflecting what the team supposedly espouses.
There are as many different definitions of team culture as there are teams. One of the better ones I have heard and been a part of goes something like this: “Culture is the only acceptable way to behave and perform in our program.”
Bret Bielema has clearly changed the culture of Illini football. What often takes some programs three or four years (or never) to accomplish, he has done in two. That’s why the words disappointed and frustrated were used so often in the postgame last Saturday.
Illinois was not happy just to be playing in the Big House against one of the nation’s top teams. They were not happy just to have competed well, fought the good fight and then have gotten on the charter flight back home only to hit the reset button in the next team meeting moving on to Northwestern.
As the coach pointed out early last week, it just so happened that Michigan was the next game on the schedule and there was a lot at stake. For the players, it didn’t matter what the Wolverines’ national ranking was, how cool their helmets look or the fact that there would be 100,000 sets of eyeballs in the stadium plus an ABC audience watching them. The expectation going into Ann Arbor was to win the game, plain and simple.
When a team’s culture is legitimate, it always features strong internal leadership from the players. They set the tone for the focus and effort needed throughout the week and leading right up to kickoff. No detail in their mental and physical preparation is too small, not when the team’s expectation is victory. Illinois’ culture was on full display last week on the field in Ann Arbor, as well as in the postgame interviews.
It’s obvious the players embrace their culture.
The Illini still have plenty of motivation for this week. They are playing for their eighth win of the year, which would be the most since 2007. The win would also help as the Illini try to better position themselves for the bowl selection process. By beating Northwestern, the Land of Lincoln Trophy would remain in Champaign and a win would also halt a three-game November losing skid.
That’s plenty.
There’s no better way for the Illini to use the frustration and disappointment of last week than to channel it into their effort and execution in Evanston.