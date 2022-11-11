Nick Quartaro | Intro to Red Zone 101
The term “red zone” has been around football for quite a long time.
It used to be pretty much reserved for game-planning discussions among coaches as they prepared for their upcoming contest.
More recently, thanks to more educated announcers, ex-players and coaches providing commentary and the proliferation of analytics, the average fan has some bit of a clue as to what the red zone is.
What the average fan may NOT understand is why and how the Xs and Os change in that part of the field.
Before diving into Intro to Red Zone 101, you might like to know that many offensive coaches avoid using this term because of the connotation associated with red, as in a stop sign.
Those coaches don’t want any hint of being stopped in that critical region of the field.
That’s why an offensive-minded coach might be using “green zone, “score zone” or “go zone” in lieu of “red.”
You can bet defensive coaches have no problem with that term.
3 vs. 6
Depending on the score, the time remaining in the game and the momentum or flow of the game, you’ll find offenses who are happy to kick a field goal, get their three points and move on.
Other times, an offense might feel a touchdown is necessary to finish their drive, and the play-calling on third and fourth downs reflect that.
It’s similar on defense.
After a turnover in their own end of the field, it’s a defensive victory and momentum boost to hold and force a field goal attempt.
Whereas giving up 6 (or 7) points, not being able to force a field goal, does not play out well in terms of complementary football.
Sometimes just forcing a field goal attempt after a team has methodically driven the ball into the red zone is a minor victory.
Zones within the zone
You might be surprised to know that depending on the preferences of the coordinators or head coach, the red zone has even more specific areas within it.
Three specific zones, each requiring different strategies, are housed within the red zone.
Example — from the 20-yard line to the 10- or 8-yard line is often called the high red zone.
Depending on the head coach or coordinator’s philosophy, the low red zone could be the 10- or 8-yard line down to the 3 or 4.
Inside that is usually just referred to as “goal line.”
Vertical space
The red zone is a relatively small part of the field compared to being farther away from the goal.
A football field is 531/3 yards wide. That never changes. But as teams work closer to the goal line, the vertical aspect of the field shrinks.
Going one step further, as the vertical space shrinks, let’s say in the low red zone (inside the 10), the sideline boundaries and the end line of the end zone become extra defenders constricting space in the pass game.
Defenses do not have to worry as much about covering deep passes and getting beat over the top.
Defenses can play more aggressively against the run game knowing the pass coverage has much less territory to defend.
That’s why you often see defenses ramp up the pressure with blitzes in the red zone.
Offenses can still stretch a defense out with their formations, but they really can’t throw traditional drop-back-type passes because of the reduced space.
Moving the ball
When the ball gets closer to the goal line and defenses play more aggressively, offenses have to find ways to counter.
From a run-game standpoint, and depending on the type of personnel and formations being used, there is usually one or more extra defenders to handle.
Besides pounding away with a more physical group of linemen, tight ends and running backs, offenses also choose to use the quarterback as the ball carrier to even things.
Instead of the QB handing it off and watching the other 10 offensive players go against 11 defenders, the running back can be a blocker for the QB and provide what’s known as a “plus 1” situation — an extra blocker.
Now it’s 11 on 11.
If it’s in their repertoire, offenses can also run a very simple option play called “speed option.”
The end man on the line of scrimmage is left unblocked; he is the “pitch key.”
With other defenders to the play side able to be blocked, the QB attacks the end man on the line and either keeps the ball or pitches to his RB, depending on the reaction of his pitch key.
When it comes to having to pass in the low red zone or goal line, many offenses that use a “heavy” formation (more tight ends/fullbacks) to run the ball will also have quick play-action passes off of strong run actions to distract the eyes of the defense.
There will also be misdirection run actions against aggressive defenses with the QB having a run/pass option on the perimeter.
If it’s an obvious passing situation, it often comes down to finding the best 1-on-1 match-up on the field.
Some coordinators give the QB the ability to adjust the pass route by simple eye contact or a signal once he determines the defender’s alignment and technique.
A common pass play you might have heard about is the “pick play.”
Borrowing the old basketball term, it implies a receiver will legally disrupt a defender’s ability to have perfectly tight coverage on a fellow receiver.
The QB anticipates his intended receiver coming off of an intersection between the pick (a.k.a. “rub”) man and the defender.
If the pick/rub man does not execute this in a subtle way, you will often see a yellow flag for an offensive-pass-interference penalty.
‘Red’ numbers
On Saturday, unless teams are striking from long distance with big offensive plays, the Illinois-Purdue battle could very well come down to red-zone efficiency.
The Illini defenders have been stellar, yielding just six touchdowns on 17 trips (35 percent) by the opponents.
Tack on opponent field goals, and the Illini opponents have scored 71 percent of the time.
Purdue has been a good red zone offense having cashed in for 27 TDs on 38 possessions (71 percent).
Adding field goals, they have scored 92 percent of the time.
Illinois’ offense scores at a 75 percent clip.
In 40 red-zone possessions, they have reached the end zone 16 times (40 percent) and kicked 14 field goals for a total of 30 scores.
The Boilermakers’ defense has given up 16 TDs (64 percent) on 25 possessions.
By adding four FGs, opponents have scored at 80 percent.
As we see time after time every weekend, red-zone property is prime real estate.
Whichever team does a better job putting up seven points while holding the opponent to 3 or 0certainly has a better chance at gaining the “W.”
Nick Quartaro will provide insights on college football throughout the fall in the pages of The News-Gazette and on the airwaves of WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM.