The game of football is really amazing when you dig into the depths of what goes into each and every play. On average, there are roughly 150 total offensive and defensive plays in a game and another 25 to 30 special teams plays. No matter which unit is on the field, 11 players on each side have specific assignments, alignments and techniques that provide a chance of having some type of success on a play.
With so much in-depth coverage devoted to the game today, we all can become quite familiar with people besides the head coach and the coordinators, who are charged with doing that — coordinating the performance of 11 players on offense, defense and special teams and getting them to function as one. If a unit has one or two players not executing their job effectively, that unit is at risk of a bad play.
It just takes one, just one play to be the deciding factor in the outcome of a football game.
Thanks to six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick, other pro and college coaches have adopted and promoted a simple mantra of his that they also preach in their locker rooms: “Do your job.” It makes sense, and it’s easy to understand. Just do your job.
Don’t worry about what the guy next to you is doing or not doing. Just focus on executing your assignment with the proper effort, intensity and technique that has been taught and practiced day after day. Just do your job.
Two of the most unenviable jobs in football are playing the tight end and the wing positions on the point after touchdown and field goal protection unit. It’s a thankless job that requires physical toughness, proper timing and technique to ensure that the charging defensive unit cannot block the kick.
Several years ago, the rules for attempting to rush a kicker while he lined up for a field goal or extra point were changed to protect the health of the center — or short snapper, as he’s known — and offensive guards. The poor snapper used to have a 300-pounder on each shoulder and another 300-pound defender shoulder to shoulder with that man. That’s over a half-ton of weight trying to blow a hole up the middle. The rule change prohibited contact on the center.
The decision to outlaw that type of rush was a good decision for the health of those interior linemen. The question is, what effect did that have?
Defenses went to primarily outside edge rushes. They put three rushers on the edge. The most inside of the three rushes inside the tight end. The middle of the three rushes between the wing and the tight end. The outside rusher is usually a cornerback with incredible takeoff speed who is in a sprinter’s stance aiming for a target 1 yard ahead of the spot of the kick — aka the block point. The tight end and wing have to block, or at least disrupt, those three rushers just enough to allow the 1.25 to 1.35 seconds needed to get the ball snapped, placed and kicked.
Maybe because it’s worth just one point and is expected to be automatic, for the average fan, the point after try is arguably the most boring and least exciting play in the game ... well, until it isn’t. The only college game played this past Sunday was in prime time between Florida State and LSU. The importance of the PAT will forever be burned in the minds of those who saw the final play of that game. LSU scrambled back from a two-touchdown deficit, scoring on a fourth-and-1 play with 25 seconds to go.
But FSU blocked the PAT. Seminoles 24, Tigers 23.
Every player on each offensive, defensive and special teams unit has a job to do. Some jobs are inherently more glorious and given more spotlight than others. But, as FSU’s block of the LSU PAT shows, no one job is more important than the other. Every position is coordinated and tied to teammates for the unit’s success. They must execute at a certain level on every play or, as we saw on LSU’s fateful PAT, bad things can happen.
That’s why Belichick and so many other coaches preach: “Do your job.” You never know when one play can decide a game.