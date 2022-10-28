Nick Quartaro | Numbers tell story on ranked conference teams
In taking a look at Big Ten Conference football statistics after last week’s games, it’s not hard to figure out why some teams win … and others lose. I’ll be the first to point out that statistics can be bent and shaped in ways that best fit a particular cause. Also, in the case of these numbers, there is not a tremendous amount of commonality when you consider each team’s opponents.
With that being said, when you do look at the big picture after three non-conference games and four or five conference battles, the 10,000 feet view still gives us a pretty clear picture.
The Big Ten has four ranked teams — Ohio State (2), Michigan (4), Penn State (13) and Illinois (17). Each of these teams have their own personality, offensive philosophy, defensive style and special teams’ schemes geared to winning. But, for as long as football has been played, one of the main tenets of successful teams is winning the turnover battle. Take care of the football, and get it away from your opponent. All three units, offense, defense and special teams, factor into winning the battle of turnovers.
These numbers bear that out. Penn State leads the conference with a +7 in this critically important category. They have 14 take-aways and only seven turnovers in seven games.
Illinois, thanks to a ball-hawking defense, leads the conference in take-aways with 17 while giving it away 12 times. They are tied for second with Ohio State and Wisconsin with a +5 margin.
Ohio State has taken the ball away from opponents 12 times and given it up just seven. Wisconsin is +16 and -11.
Interestingly enough, the nation’s fourth-ranked Wolverines are a solid +3, but their defense only has seven take-aways. Michigan’s offense is doing an incredible job valuing the football as they lead the pack with just four turnovers in seven games.
It’s probably not much of a surprise that Nebraska (-3), Indiana (-4) and Northwestern (-8) are the conference’s bottom three in turnover margin. Purdue is an outlier in this category by having a winning record but negative turnover numbers (-2) in their eight games.
There are a lot of different ways to win. The second-ranked Buckeyes light up the scoreboard to the tune of 49.6 points per game (ppg) to lead the conference. Their defense holds up their end of the deal allowing just 14.9 ppg, good for third in the league. Michigan is right there at number two in both scoring offense and scoring defense at 42.7 and 12.1 ppg. Penn State is fourth (Maryland is third) in scoring at 33.4 and sixth in scoring defense, 18.9.
Illinois is scoring at a 26.0 ppg clip and averaging 416 yards which ranks tenth in both categories. The Orange and Blue defense is sitting atop the conference with a stingy average of 8.9 ppg and yielding just 221 yards per game. There are some other defensive statistics contributing to Illini success that are often accompanied by a shake of the head. Third down is a possession down; either the offense converts and keeps the drive alive, or the defense holds and forces a punt. Illinois holds opponents to a paltry 26.5 percent third down conversion rate. Get the punt return team ready! Even more impressive is the 22.3 percent on fourth down attempts. It’s no surprise that they are first in defensive pass efficiency.
One last stat that serves as knockout punch for the Illini is red zone defense. If opponents manage to reach Illinois’ 20-yard line (that has been a big IF) the Illini have bowed their collective necks and allowed just three TDs in 11 possessions.
Football history tells us that successful complementary football requires each of the team’s three units to do their job, which sets up their fellow units for success. A great example of this is the Illini offense leads the Big Ten in Time of Possession at a healthy 34:50 minutes per game.
That means opponents only have it for 25:10 minutes. Just because a team possesses the ball doesn’t guarantee success, but when you average 5.4 yards per play, and either put up points or flip field position after a punt, the defense is better set-up to do their job.
Remember, every successful team has its own personality, offensive philosophy, defensive style and special teams’ schemes geared to winning. The key for successful teams is to know who they are and to stay true to who they are. They shouldn’t try to be something they are not.
Illinois understands this concept, and that’s why we have seen the type of football we have seen so far this season.
Nick Quartaro will provide insights on college football throughout the fall in the pages of The News-Gazette and on the airwaves of WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM.