Nick Quartaro | The goal now: Go 1-0 every week
Win or lose, a majority of football coaches employ a 24-hour rule for their team to either enjoy a victory or work their way through the anguish of a loss. After that, in an effort to get everyone focused on the next task, coaches also preach that each week is like a new season, and the goal is to be 1-0 by week’s end.
After last Saturday night’s 52-21 loss at Ohio State, you can bet a lot of talk has been directed at Wisconsin Badger players as they prepare for Illinois. Let’s be fair, when Ohio State is playing at home and hitting on all cylinders, the Buckeyes can make a lot of teams feel like Wisconsin did last Saturday.
Thanks to their Chattanooga game being last Thursday, Illini coaches had extra prep time for this key Big Ten West match-up. They already had the Badgers’ first three games broken down and dissected. Then, upon watching the Wisconsin-Ohio State game on TV and digging deep into the coaches’ film copy of the game Sunday, they funnel all of that information into their computer programs to find tendencies, as well as breaks from tendencies, shown against the Buckeyes.
Having an accurate evaluation of the Badgers’ likely personnel/depth chart for today will factor into the position by position matchups. Let’s take a look at what the Illini defense is seeing.
Coming into the season with a new offensive coordinator, there was talk about things being opened up more. In reviewing the Ohio State game, I am not sure that is the case. Yes, Wisconsin was missing its two starting offensive tackles against arguably the conference’s best team. But, that doesn’t cause them to do things a lot differently. There were more formations with the quarterback under center and using a tight end and fullback, or two tight ends, to run what’s commonly known as a power-type football. That’s what we have seen for years. In contrast, running a spread attack out of the shotgun formation with three of four wide receivers was used in a much smaller percentage.
The Badgers do not have true long-ball threats in the passing game, and they do not have a very deep corps of proven receivers. That’s why you see more condensed formations with bigger bodies like the tight ends and fullback. A major focus for Illini defenders will be limiting running back Braelon Allen’s production. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Allen is a force who commands a lot of attention. One hit usually doesn’t take him down, so getting a lot of orange helmets to the ball will be important.
The Badgers use Allen as a “Wildcat” quarterback in short-yardage situations. The Illini will have a defensive adjustment to employ when they see Allen and another running back in the backfield with regular quarterback Graham Mertz aligned as wide receiver. From that set, Allen has run a QB read play with the ability to hand off or keep; he also runs a QB power play, and against the Buckeyes, he actually completed a short play-action pass to the tight end for 10 yards.
With two teams who pride themselves on being physical, watching the Illini defend Wisconsin’s Wildcat on short yardage makes for a great matchup and game within the game. Being a run-first team, Wisconsin does not have a bulky drop-back pass game section in their playbook. When the Badgers choose to throw, as opposed to having to throw, they like short, high-percentage passes.
On the other side of the ball, the Badgers were tops in the nation in total defense in 2021, allowing 239 yards a game. Wisconsin has only three returning starters off of that unit — two defensive linemen and one outside linebacker. Last Saturday, the Buckeyes rolled up 528 total yards and had two running backs go over the century mark. Very un-Badger-like defense, to say the least. Ohio State showed that the 11-man unit is still getting used to playing together, communicating and making adjustments compared to their former veteran defense.
The Buckeyes did a great job of mixing up formations, as well as the personnel that make up the formations. They also varied the splits and spacing for their receivers and tight ends to create an advantage in both run and pass game. These nuances forced the Badgers to have to communicate and adjust quickly in order to have a chance to be in the right place to do their jobs.
Wisconsin’s pass defense had trouble in the first half with Ohio State’s receivers getting behind the linebackers in their zone coverage. The young linebackers struggled to locate and identify routes in order to help in the intermediate zones. Perhaps this might have been due more to Buckeye linemen than Badger defenders, but the linebackers were not able to get off blocks quickly enough to fill gaps or pursue before a good gain was achieved.
After four games, Wisconsin is still breaking in all new faces starting across the secondary. The depth and talent of the Illini wide receivers should provide a real test. Wisconsin will have to make a choice — does it try to add an extra defender to the front to slow down Chase Brown, which could compromise parts of the pass defense, or does it play traditional coverage, which usually requires a linebacker type to be displaced from the defensive front?
The Illini offense will be geared to take advantage of the numbers game; heavy numbers in the front — throw. Light numbers in the front — run.
The Illini offensive line will likely see more variety from the Badgers defensive front than any of the previous four opponents. They certainly have been preparing to block a lot of movement such as the d-line slanting/angling right or left, as well as running twist games (changing rush lanes) on pass rush. In addition to the d-line movement, Wisconsin will often bring a linebacker or two, on both run and passes. Good communication and executing fundamentals as a unit will be critical for the Illini.
At the risk of being cliché, this game will hinge on the battle up front, in the trenches, in a good old-fashioned border state battle. Big-time Big Ten football is on display today in Madison with both teams trying to finish the week 1-0.
Nick Quartaro will provide insights on college football throughout the fall in the pages of The News-Gazette and on the airwaves of WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM.