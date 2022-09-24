Nick Quartaro | Time to separate the pretenders from the contenders
The first three weeks of college football season have provided us with a garden variety of games. We have seen just three head-to-head Big Ten battles while the rest are, in large part, a mix of weaker Group of Five teams and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams with just a few legitimate Power 5 non-conference games.
Can we make honest and accurate evaluations based on what we have seen? Not really, but stay tuned, because we are about ready to roll into a long ride of meaningful and competitive games.
I have boiled the water out of Week Zero through Week Three to offer these thoughts on the Big Ten, starting with the eastern division.
Hats off to Penn State. Devoid of any kind of run game last year, they have found an explosive one this year. Couple that with a salty defense geared to stop Auburn’s ground game, PSU topped the Tigers in their orange-out stadium 41-12. With a season-opening win at Purdue and this
- road win at Auburn sandwiched around a home win over Ohio, the Nittany Lions’ stock is up as a contender.
- Off to a 3-0 start, Michigan has put up a total score of 166-17 against a collection of Group of Five schools. Coincidentally, all of them had brand-new head coaches
to start this season because the previous staff was let go. The defending Big Ten champs seem to be taking it personally that preseason experts were picking Ohio State over them. Are they 50 points better than their future conference foes? No. But, they are really good on both sides of the ball.
Speaking of the Buckeyes, they showed us how they wanted to be a more physical team this year the way they played Notre Dame in the opener. Then they flexed their muscles while also showing their speed and skill against overmatched Arkansas State and Toledo. If they are healthy at the skill positions on offense, and the defense continues to make strides as they have shown
- , they will be right on track, as most experts predicted.
- Michigan State went into last weekend as the nation’s 11th-ranked team on the strength of wins over two MAC teams and a lot of hype coming off of last year. The Washington Huskies were not buying it; they whipped the Spartans in Seattle in a game where the final score was
much
- closer than the way the game actually played out. The Spartans hosting Minnesota this week could be the game of the week.
- Minnesota is 3-0, but we’re not sure how good they are. Based on early returns, they could
now
- be the favorite in the Big Ten West. Dominating New Mexico State and Western Illinois wouldn’t turn many heads, but trouncing a Pac-12 Colorado team might. They have a 149-17 combined score this year. The Gophers are clicking on offense and playing very sound, stingy defense.
- Maryland, Rutgers and Indiana are all 3-0. The Terps have beaten all Group of Five schools — Buffalo, Charlotte and SMU. Maryland steps up in class visiting Ann Arbor today. The Terps can throw it as well as anyone, but can they protect the QB and contain Michigan’s big plays?
- Rutgers caught our eye with a nice road win at Boston College to open the season and then thumped Wagner and edged Temple. This week, the Scarlet Knights host Iowa. Count on a defensive battle and super kicking games in that one. It may not be pretty, but it will be intense and competitive in Piscataway.
- Indiana, as Illinois fans can attest, found a way to win the conference opener with the Illini, got after a Big Sky team (Idaho) and then became the cardiac kids when they came back to tie, then beat Western Kentucky in overtime. There is something to be said for finding ways to win. Let’s see what the Hoosiers have up their sleeve as they go to Cincinnati today.
As I stated in a preseason column, the West will be a wild ride all year. The Gophers, Iowa and Wisconsin were getting preseason attention to win the division.
As we have seen, Iowa is trying to find its stride offensively. Last week versus Nevada offered hope the Hawkeyes can win each week with the old-school formula of a dominating defense, a winning kicking game and an offense that doesn’t screw it up. At Rutgers this week provides an opportunity to convince us of that
- .
- Wisconsin played very un-Badger-like in their second game, losing at home to Washington State. They bounced back in a big way, as expected, against New Mexico State last week. Similar to Iowa, the Badgers’ defense should keep them in every game, assuming the offense can hang on to the ball and put up some points. A real test awaits the Badgers today at the Horseshoe in Columbus.
- Purdue found a way to lose, grasping defeat out of the jaws of victory at Syracuse last week. Two personal fouls after a go-ahead TD and extra point kick had them kicking off from their 10-yard line. SU got the ball to midfield, took generous yardage from two more Purdue penalties and then threw a game-winning TD pass for the win. Crazy times for the Boilermakers, who lost a heart-breaker at home to Penn State when they couldn’t burn the clock, and then this gut-wrencher at Syracuse. They could be 3-0. What does their 1-2 mark say? They have the potential to be dangerous — both to opponents and themselves.
- Compared to many conference mates who have played weak Group of Five teams or FCS schools, Illinois has played one of the more representative schedules so far when you consider a G5 (Wyoming), Big Ten (Indiana) and ACC (Virginia) to go along with Thursday’s FCS (Chattanooga). Those games provide good experience for upcoming conference competition. If the defense can stay healthy and have its best players on the field every game, and the offense addresses the issues of finishing red-zone drives and taking care of the football, the Orange and Blue can factor into the West race.
- After being dealt upset losses back-to-back weekends in Evanston, the jury is out on Northwestern. Duke and Southern Illinois both took it to the Wildcats. Thanks to their Ireland win over Nebraska, they are 1-0 and leading the West. But, there
certainly
- are issues that need fixed as they host Miami (Ohio) this weekend. This will be a very telling game for the Wildcats.
- Lastly, Nebraska. The head coach was fired two weeks ago, the defensive coordinator was fired after last week’s game, and they are hoping to salvage some positives yet this season. Sitting at 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference, the Huskers have a much-needed week off to rest and take several deep breaths before they refocus and get into league play at Indiana next week. Nebraska’s offense can compete. The defense is giving up yards in record numbers.
So, here we go. Four conference games this weekend and then we are off and rolling with Big Ten matchups all the way through November. We will soon see who are the pretenders and who are the contenders.
Nick Quartaro will provide insights on college football throughout the fall in the pages of The News-Gazette and on the airwaves of WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM.