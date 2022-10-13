Nick Quartaro | When duty called, Illini backups answered
There is a common phrase we hear from coaches when someone from the starting lineup is sidelined with an injury: “Next man up.”
This three-word philosophy can pack a lot of punch. It reflects an attitude that the coaching staff wants the team to adopt and implement.
From the coaching staff’s perspective, it says no matter who is summoned to enter the lineup, that player needs to be prepared. Backups have to prepare just like starters. Whether it’s in position meetings with the coach making adjustments and installing the game plan, detailed film study of the man playing across the line of scrimmage this week, or preparation on the practice field leading up to Saturday, players in backup roles never know when their number will be called.
When that time comes, they have to be mentally prepared, emotionally stable and physically ready.
“Next man up” also tells the teammates on the field with the replacement player to focus on doing their own job. They must trust that their teammate is prepared to do just that. Don’t worry about who went out and who came in. Every play in the game requires all players to execute “their one-eleventh” — nothing more, nothing less.
During their win over Iowa on Saturday night, the Illini exemplified the “next man up” belief in several big situations.
Walk-on redshirt freshman kicker Fabrizio (Breezy) Pinton had no idea he was going to be handling extra points and field goals until minutes before the game. His only experience this season was booting two kickoffs at Wisconsin.
Kickoffs and field goals are not the same. The average fan probably didn’t even know who was kicking off for the Illini when Pinton booted those two in Madison. Field goals are different. All eyes are on the kicker as he sets up 7 yards away from the ball. Potential points are on the line. The kicker’s success is also tied to two others, the center and the holder. As he kicks and completes his follow-through, the roar of the crowd tells him that it is “good.”
Pinton heard that roar three times last week. His perfect 3-for-3 night provided the 9 points needed to outscore the Hawkeyes and boost the Illini into the Top 25 for the first time since 2011. It’s hard to describe how hard it is for a player to be in such a pressure-packed spotlight for the first time.
Coach Bret Bielema has stressed that Art Sitkowski attacks each day as though he was the starter. It would be easy for him to back off just a bit given that Tommy DeVito has fully entrenched himself as the starter. But, no. Sitkowski is mature and experienced enough to know he is one play away from getting on the field. If and when that happens is unknown, but he has to be ready … and he was. When DeVito went down late in the first quarter, Sitkowski was called on to navigate the ship for the remaining three-plus quarters.
Probably under the radar to most fans was that another backup was called on to step up in a key role. This was also a spotlight moment; everyone could see him. There was nowhere to hide.
After veteran returner Isaiah Williams was injured, redshirt freshman receiver Hank Beatty, who had seen backup duty at receiver this season, entered as a punt returner alongside Miles Scott.
Unfortunately, Williams had muffed a towering punt off the foot of Tory Taylor earlier in the game that flipped the field, giving Iowa a 49-yard gain and a new set of downs at the Illini 35-yard line. The Illini defense blanked Iowa on that drive, but mishandling another punt could have been disastrous.
With the score tied 6-6 and the pressure of the Hawkeyes’ punt team charging down the field in front of 45,000, Beatty positioned himself under another of Taylor’s punts. He judged it properly and calmly executed a successful fair catch before flipping it to the official. No problem, no drama.
There’s no doubt that Beatty has been catching punts in practice, but you can’t simulate the game situation he found himself in Saturday night. He stepped right in and did the job. First and 10 for the Illini.
As the 12-game regular season marches on, all teams show a certain amount of wear and tear. A key element for any winning program is quality depth. Even if a team is spared of serious long-term injuries, the greater depth it has, the more coaches can roll players in and out to keep them fresh and not fear any bit of falloff.
As for injuries, they will surely pop up. and when they do, it will provide opportunities for a backup players to step in. How well they do their job and help their team is a reflection of their belief and commitment to “next man up.”
Nick Quartaro will provide insights on college football throughout the fall in the pages of The News-Gazette and on the airwaves of WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM.
“Coach Q,” as he’s known in college football circles, knows his Big Ten football, having played at Iowa, coached at Northwestern and served as director of player development at Rutgers.