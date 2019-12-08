Readers may recall my October column dealing with ombuds. After submitting that piece, I was reminded of an example very close to home.
The Champaign County Bar Association has a Bench-Bar Ombudsman Program. The participants are the judges of the Sixth Judicial Circuit who sit in Champaign County and the lawyers of the Champaign County Bar Association. According to the written description, this program is designed to do the very things discussed in the prior column.
For example, the association, in creating the position of ombudsman, stated its belief that certain benefits would be achieved. Among those is the encouragement of “ constructive communication between members of the Bar Association and the Judiciary, who may otherwise refrain because of various reasons.”
The written description of the program included a list of nine responsibilities for the ombudsman, with the primary one being “to receive and deliver any suggestions, criticisms or complaints between members of the judiciary and members of the Bar Association.”
According to the written plan, another stated benefit is to “provide a recognized source of communication between the Bench and the Bar that would have the credibility associated with a formalized process.”
The program was one of the first of its kind in the state. It was written up in the Illinois Bar Journal, the monthly publication of the Illinois State Bar Association. Presentations were made to other organizations of lawyers and some counties created their own version of the program.
To be successful, the program requires the ongoing support of the judges. The primary contact is the presiding judge, who is designated as the person to whom the ombudsman would make the initial communication. That judge, as well as his or her fellow judges, must be willing to receive input and give serious attention to matters that have been raised. Even if troubled by the issues raised by the ombudsman, they must not hold it against the ombudsman for communicating them.
Success also requires trust on the part of the lawyers. They must trust that their concerns will be given full and fair consideration by the judges. They must also trust that the matters they raise will be treated in a confidential manner.
Another key to making such a program achieve its purposes is an effective ombudsman. In my view, this person must be trusted by the lawyers and have a stature in the profession such that he or she is known to and respected by the judiciary. The person must have the willingness to have potentially difficult conversations with the presiding judge.
It is very apparent that Champaign County found the right person. One could not have served in this capacity for over 30 years if the lawyers and the judges were not happy with the performance. William Brinkmann has been the ombudsman since 1988. Having known and worked with Bill since we were both young lawyers, I am not surprised that he was chosen for the role and has continued to perform it well.
Bill was kind enough to speak with me about the program and his experiences. Naturally, no names or facts that would breach confidentiality were sought or provided. He reported that he, on average, has four to six encounters per year. He specifically used the word “encounter” because some contacts with lawyers do not lead to a formal communication with the presiding judge. For example, in some instances, after speaking with Bill, the lawyer decides to have a conversation with a particular judge. Regardless, this relatively small number speaks well of the judges and the lawyers practicing before them.
As an example of something that might come his way as ombudsman, Bill mentioned a situation in which the judge had taken a matter under advisement but had not issued a decision within an anticipated time frame. Communicating through the ombudsman avoided the impression that a particular lawyer in the case was pressuring the judge.
Whenever a matter is presented, the ombudsman must be careful to avoid encroaching into the jurisdiction of either the Judicial Inquiry Board (dealing with the judiciary) or the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (dealing with lawyers). Some matters can be dealt with effectively through the local program while others must be reported to one of these bodies.
Good communication is important for most relationships. Formal rules and practical considerations can limit communication between lawyers and judges. The ombudsman program in Champaign and other counties can play an important role in facilitating important communication between lawyers and judges. In my opinion, this benefits the public.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.