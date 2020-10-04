As we enter the home stretch of the election process, I want to revisit some topics from previous columns, namely, the method of selecting judges in Illinois and the value of judicial advisory polls in the process.
Recall that vacancies for judicial office are filled by election. (The exception is the office of associate circuit judge.) Even people who are appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to fill a vacancy must stand for election. Judge Jason Bohm is an example.
Citizens want to choose those who will have a position of authority. This is true not only for presidents, governors and mayors, but also for any position that could impact their lives by taxation, rule or otherwise.
We entrust significant power to our judges. Allowing citizens a voice in their selection is a key justification for the state’s practice of electing judges.
This system puts extra pressure on the voters. Simply choosing someone because he or she is a candidate of the voter’s party is full of risk. Unlike offices where policy is a key part of the office, judges do not run on a party platform. They are not bound by the political philosophy of other candidates in their party.
This year, there is a real risk that voters will get caught up in other races and not give separate and thorough consideration to the candidates for judge. To be blunt, none of the candidates for the open judicial positions were selected by President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The people we select will not be taking orders from whomever is elected president.
We should be looking at the ability of the judicial candidates to do a very specific job. Choosing a judge because of party affiliation or feelings about Trump or Biden is a mistake.
So, what can voters do to make an informed decision? Personal knowledge of the candidate would be very helpful. In the absence of that personal connection, we can do what we do whenever we seek a person for a particular skilled task. That is, we ask people who are in a position to know.
If we are contemplating surgery, we ask people in the medical profession for a recommendation. Many times during my wife’s career as a Realtor, clients moving to town have asked her for recommendations for everything from lenders to painters. The clients know that the businesses and individuals she suggests have top reputations.
We have the same opportunity when it comes to choosing a judge. I have previously written about judicial evaluations/ratings provided by the Illinois State Bar Association. According to my colleague and past bar association President John Thies, “there are few better resources for voters to use in deciding whether to support a particular candidate. These ratings are nonpartisan and generally quite reflective of candidate qualifications. These independent ratings and polls are based on the views of the candidates’ peers, and I encourage voters to consider them when deciding how to vote.”
The bar association does the leg work of conducting the survey but does not take a position itself. It merely reports the views of the participating local lawyers. Readers can access the results at isba.org.
Republican Cheralyn Kesler and Democrat Ramona Sullivan are competing to succeed Judge Michael Q. Jones. Sullivan was designated as “Recommended,” while her opponent was deemed “Not Recommended.” In the category of “Meets Requirements of Office,” Sullivan scored 81.60, while Kesler scored 30.16. I lack personal knowledge of these candidates. Fortunately, those who have knowledge have made this a clear decision. Sullivan will make a fine judge.
In the race to fill the vacancy of Judge Thomas DiFanis, Judge Jason Bohm faces Scott A. Lerner. The nonpartisan aspect of the poll is in clear display here. Unlike the race mentioned above, in this one, the Republican Bohm earned the “Recommended” designation, while his Democratic opponent was deemed “Not Recommended.” In the “Meets Requirements of Office” category, Bohm scored 96.92, with Lerner coming in at 29.79.
In the latter race, I do have personal knowledge. I have known Bohm for years. He served as an assistant U.S. attorney while I was with the court. I have followed his progress and consulted with my judge and attorney friends whose comments are reflected in the poll results. His scores were at the top across the board and matched my expectations. In Jason Bohm, we have an outstanding judge. We should hang on to him.