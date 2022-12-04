By the time this is published, we shall have celebrated Thanksgiving and be looking forward to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. I am thankful for many things, including the end of the 2022 political advertisement season.
I am relishing the time of year when we focus on family, friends and celebrations. In keeping with the idea of “Peace on Earth and Goodwill to Mankind,” today’s column will depart from warrants, crime, punishment and litigation and present the reader with a gift of sorts.
Since it is likely that we shall be gathering with people throughout the season and beyond into the cold winter months, my beautiful and creative wife and I assembled a list of questions and topics designed to stimulate thought, discussion and learning about one another. Questions likely to provoke argument have been avoided.
To save space, we shall include grandparents and grandchildren whenever parents and children are referenced. There are no correct answers. Just enjoy the process.
The first group focuses on gatherings that include the young people.
Kids, what are you looking forward to most when you become an adult? What is your biggest concern about entering the adult world? Parents, what concerns you the most about the world your child will encounter as an adult?
Parents, what were your favorite toys when you were a child? (The absence of electronics may fascinate the youngsters). Kids, what qualities do you most admire about your parents?
For what are you most thankful? If you could be a famous person (present or past) for one week, who would it be and why? What would you do in that week? Describe holiday traditions from your childhood. Have you continued them? What new traditions have been started? If you could create a new dance move, what would it be and what would you call it?
The next group is not R-rated but is geared toward the adults.
What makes you feel accomplished? What would you like to accomplish in the upcoming year? If you could devote your time and energy to solving one problem, what would you choose?
If you could go back in time, what era would you select and where would you go? Once there, what would you want to see and do? If you won a free trip to anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If you could alter anything that occurred in history, what would it be? How would you change it, and how would that change impact the years that followed? What change would make today’s world a better place? How would it be better? How can we bring about that change?
As a nation, are we angrier than in prior years? If so, what contributes to that and how do we address it?
For you personally, for the United States and in the world at large, what are the most significant things that took place in 2022? What is the best thing in each category that could happen in 2023? What in our culture has died out that you would like to see make a comeback? If you could not live in the United States, where would you choose to live? Why did you pick that country?
The next group falls within the realm of civics. They are not intended to initiate political debate. That could get ugly and defeat the point of the exercise.
With that in mind, we can start with political ads. Are they helpful to you in making your decision? Do you think they are generally informative? Can they be relied upon for accuracy? Do they contribute to disillusioned voters and/or a divided populace?
Regardless of the office, what characteristics do you look for in the candidates? Should judges be elected or appointed? If the latter, who should be the appointing authority? If the former, should the contest be nonpartisan, in which candidates are not running as Republican or Democrat? Unlike candidates for other offices, judges do not take positions on issues such as taxes, our borders, national security and the like. If you are voting for judges, how do you decide which candidate gets your vote?
What is your primary source for news? What website do you visit the most? Why is it your favorite?
We’ll get back to the nitty-gritty law material next year. In the meantime, I hope you all have a marvelous time being with people you care about. May you and yours be filled with joy, experience a sense of peace and extend goodwill to all you encounter.