Off the Bench | Beware of broadcasters misusing legal terminology
A little over six years ago I was asked to write a monthly column. My primary motivation for accepting the invitation was to provide some insight regarding the courts and the law. Consistent with that, today’s column addresses some words and concepts that people hear but do not necessarily understand. They are discussed in no particular order. Hopefully, this column will give you knowledge that will allow you to catch a broadcaster when he or she misuses a term.
We can start with one that I often hear during coverage of a trial. The person describing the proceedings observes that opening arguments are scheduled for 10 a.m. Error! Arguments to the jury take place after all the evidence has been presented. Opening statements precede the evidence and are designed to tell the jury what will be presented. Some think of them as a road map to show the jury where they will be going. Argument is prohibited at this time.
Another term that is commonly used in error is “press charges.” For example, a person who was punched by another might say “I am going to press charges.” While the person can file a civil suit against the puncher, only the prosecutor can initiate a criminal case. The prosecutor has discretion and may decide not to pursue the matter.
Some terms we frequently hear or see are not English. For example, a person who files suit or defends one without an attorney is said to be proceeding pro se. This is quite common in small claims and minor traffic cases but not as common in criminal matters and civil cases involving larger amounts claimed. I encourage people to proceed pro se in small claims cases but not in cases where more is at stake. My analogy is that while I might change my oil, I would not try to replace my transmission.
When a case is called for jury trial, the jurors who will serve are selected from a larger group that has been summoned in. The process is known as voir dire. The candidates answer questions designed to determine if a person has knowledge of the case, relationships with the litigants, lawyers or witnesses or any feelings which could impact the ability to be impartial in the particular case before the court.
Another foreign term is pro bono. This term is from the Latin phrase pro bono publico, meaning for the public good. It refers to matters undertaken by lawyers where their services are donated. The organized bar does not call attention to this work, but I know many hours of legal work are performed on such a basis to help provide access to legal services and to the courts.
While we are on the subject of foreign terms, we can look at en banc. Federal courts of appeal sit in panels of three for oral argument on appeals. For some cases, the court may have all active circuit court judges sit to hear and decide a case. When all the active judges hear the case rather than the panel of three, the court is said to sit en banc.
Returning to English, we can look at a word that may appear in several different situations. That word is remand. The dictionary tells us that remand is a verb meaning to send back. An arrestee must appear before a judge, who will release the accused on conditions (bond) or remand him or her to the custody of the sheriff or the U.S. marshal.
On the civil side, the word is used to describe the process of sending a case back. For example, if the appellate court reverses the trial court, it will remand the case to the trial court for further proceedings. Furthermore, consider a suit filed in state court that is removed to federal court by the defendant. If the federal court finds it does not have jurisdiction or determines that the removal was not proper, it will remand the case to the state court.
Finally, we can look at one that is frequently misused by media, lawyers and judges. Too often we hear a United States magistrate judge referred to as magistrate. An Army officer who wears three stars is a lieutenant general. We do not refer to this person as lieutenant. Calling a United States magistrate judge “magistrate” is equally bad form.
I hope you get a chance to correct someone with one of these. Maybe you can even win a prize in a trivia contest.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.