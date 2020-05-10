In 1916, Woodrow Wilson was re-elected as president of the United States. He defeated Charles Evans Hughes even though in some states, not one woman voted for him.
You see, not all states had yet granted women the right to vote. That fact may seem shocking to us in 2020. After all, in 2018, 81.3 million women were registered to vote. This is slightly more than half of the electorate.
One might wonder what brought about this change. The threshold answer and the subject of this column is the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, adopted and certified by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby on Aug. 26, 1920.
You may be wondering where this going. The answer is this is my Law Day column. In 1961, Congress designated May 1 as the official date for celebrating Law Day.
Prior to that, in 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day as a day of national dedication to the principles of government under law. The theme for 2020 is “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.”
The amendment states that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
Our study of American history includes learning about the women’s suffrage movement. From that study we know that women fought for and obtained this fundamental right through their words and actions.
In this election year, the American Bar Association has chosen to recognize the centennial of what it describes as a transformative constitutional amendment.
Association President Judy Perry Martinez issued a formal statement in which she declared “The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote. The passage marked the largest expansion of democracy in the history of our country. This historic centennial offers an unparalleled opportunity to commemorate a milestone of democracy and to explore its relevance to the issues of equal rights today.”
In an era in which women serve as mayors, governors, legislators and judges, it is hard to imagine a time when their mothers and grandmothers could not vote. We need to remember that sad fact, as well as their efforts to remedy the injustice.
To that end, the American Bar Association will be making resources available to state and local chapters as well as schools and civic groups.
In her official release celebrating the anniversary, M. Margaret McKeown, chairwoman of the bar association’s Commission on the 19th Amendment, pointed out something that took me somewhat by surprise.
As previously noted, women were voting in some places before the constitution was amended. The Western states were early leaders. Before it became a state, Wyoming (in 1870) was the first territory to grant women the right to vote. Of particular interest to me, Wyoming also continued its progress by selecting the first female judicial officer.
Other Western states, including Colorado, Idaho and California, followed suit. It is reported that by 1915 (five years before certification of the amendment), 4 million women in Western states were entitled to vote. According to my reading, Illinois was one of the first three states to ratify the 19th Amendment on June 10, 1919, a mere six days after it was approved by Congress.
Life as we have come to enjoy it has been profoundly interrupted. However, the calendar still includes three significant observances in the month of May. Law Day, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day not only fall in the same month but have a connection.
On the latter, we recognize and celebrate the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our country and its Constitution. Law Day calls us to be more informed about what people have fought and died to protect. We honor mothers for countless reasons. This year, we can add the work of our predecessors to secure their right to vote.
We can observe all three by making sure we register and vote.
Stay strong. We may be required to be physically apart, but in many ways, we are closer than ever.