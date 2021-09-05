It is hard to believe that September has arrived. Once again, the summer has flown by.
Clearly, Labor Day is the biggest celebration this month. However, there is another observance that should receive our attention. Sept. 17 is Constitution Day. It is also referred to as Citizenship Day.
On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered in Philadelphia to adopt and sign the document they had debated and ultimately agreed upon. We know it as the Constitution. More recently, the observance has been expanded to celebrate our citizenship. It makes sense to tie these two into one celebration.
In fact, the recently installed president of the Illinois State Bar Association, Anna Krolikowska, is a great example of someone who celebrates both. Her parents moved from Poland to the Unites States when she was 13 years old. She recalls studying for the Constitution test while a student. As she puts it, “I got hooked on the idea of the rule of law and how the Constitution works in the United States.”
Since 1787, the Constitution has been amended 27 times. The complete document is recognized as the supreme law of the land. All laws that are enacted must be consistent with the provisions of the Constitution. Those that are in conflict with it are subject to being invalidated if challenged in court.
The Constitution creates the three-branch structure of our federal government. In so doing, it assigns certain powers to those three branches. Thus, the system of checks and balances that we are taught in school has its roots in the Constitution. The document also affects the relationship between the federal government and the people by limiting certain governmental power as well as confirming rights of the citizens.
The Constitution also deals with citizenship. Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment tells us that “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
To illustrate, consider some fictional examples. Charles and Charlene are U.S. citizens living in Champaign. Charlene gave birth to their daughter, Amber, in Urbana. Amber is a U.S. citizen by birth. This would also be true if Charles and Charlene had been in a U.S. territory when she was born. Even if Charlene had given birth in a foreign country, Amber would be a citizen of the U.S. as a child born abroad to at least one American parent who is a citizen by birth.
Now let us look at Rodrigo, who was born in Brazil to Brazilian parents. He came to the United States to study at the University of Illinois. After graduating, he got a job in Decatur. He obtained status as a permanent resident alien (Green Card holder). After several years, Rodrigo wanted to become a U.S. citizen. Since he was not a citizen by birth, he would have to pursue the alternative referenced in the Fourteenth Amendment, becoming a naturalized citizen.
While the United States does not control who becomes a citizen by birth, the same cannot be said in regard to naturalized citizens. A person cannot merely declare allegiance and become a citizen. Rodrigo must apply. The process can be taxing. The limits of this column do not allow for an in-depth discussion of what takes place. For more information, please visit uscis.gov.
Two aspects are worthy of note. Rodrigo will have to take a test to show that he is able to read, write and speak basic English. In addition, he will have to take a civics test. Under certain circumstances, the English-test requirement can be waived. One example is a person age 55 or older who has lived as a permanent resident alien in the United States for 15 years. Such an individual would still be required to pass the civics test but could do so in his or her native language using an interpreter.
People from all over the globe continue to seek U.S. citizenship. While serving as a judge, I had the privilege of presiding over many naturalization ceremonies. On some occasions, I encountered people from countries I had never heard of. From my seat on the bench, I saw the rich ethnic and cultural diversity present in the assembled candidates.
Whether we are citizens by birth or by naturalization, we can celebrate our citizenship and our constitution on Sept. 17. Happy Constitution and Citizenship Day!