Past columns have described two methods of selecting judges, both of which involve voters.
With the exception of associate circuit judges, Illinois judicial officers are elected by voters. They serve for a specific term. Should they wish to continue as judges, they must be retained by voters. Retention elections do not involve an opponent. Rather, voters vote “yes” or “no” as to whether the judge or justice should be kept in office.
In the courts of the United States, the involvement of voters is indirect. Judges in the federal system are appointed. As explained below, the people involved in appointing are either elected or themselves appointed by elected officials.
This fall has given us good examples of each at work. Throughout the state, people seeking to fill an open judgeship have been campaigning. There are candidates for the Illinois Supreme Court as well as the appellate and circuit courts. Voters have had a direct voice in determining who will fill open positions.
We have also witnessed the retention process. Justice Thomas L. Kilbride of the Illinois Supreme Court is on the ballot for retention. Voters in the Third Appellate District have to decide whether or not to retain him. As noted above, he does not face an opponent. However, he does face an organized opposition that has reportedly spent millions of dollars to encourage voters to say “no” to his retention.
In contrast, we observed the process of appointing judges when President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Before discussing the process further, I must point out what might be obvious. Both methods are political. One involves campaigning to seek votes.
Most often, judicial candidates run as Republicans or Democrats. Anyone following Barrett’s confirmation process can see how intensely partisan it was. She was not seeking the position as a Republican or Democrat, but she was nominated by the sitting president, who is a Republican. Democrats vigorously complained about both the timing and the selection. Republicans countered that as duly elected and serving officials, they had a duty to fill the seat and had chosen an outstanding jurist.
Does anyone seriously doubt that had the political balance been reversed, the comments would have been similar but made by the other party?
Rather than getting bogged down in a rehash of the arguments, I would like to remind readers of the mechanics. According to Section 1 of Article III of the U.S. Constitution, “The judicial Power of the United States shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish.” Section 2 of Article II gives the president authority to nominate judges and other positions “with the Advice and Consent of the Senate.” In actual operation, the confirmation process we witnessed in October is the procedure by which the Senate carries out its power of “Advice and Consent.”
In the most recent example, we have an individual nominated by the elected president pursuant to his authority and mandate. The Senate exercised its constitutional authority by conducting a hearing followed by a vote of the elected senators. This was in accordance with the Constitution.
One additional point is worth mentioning. Article III does not establish the number of justices for the Supreme Court. According the court’s website, “the first bill introduced in United States Senate became the Judiciary Act of 1789.” That legislation provided that the Supreme Court would consist of a chief justice and five associate justices. The number was changed six times before the Judiciary Act of 1869 established the current makeup of a chief justice and eight associate justices.
The nation’s highest court has operated with nine justices for 151 years. Legal scholars and lay citizens alike have debated certain decisions. If we are honest, sometimes we criticize a decision when we do not like the result or because of its potential impact on our view of how things should be. That is fair and certainly part of our free-speech democracy.
I do not recall any criticism of the number of justices on the court. Recently, some have hinted at an effort to increase it. If the conversation gets serious, it may be a good topic for a future column. In the meantime, I suggest such an idea is bad. I question the motivation and worry that more changes will come about whenever the party in power sees an opportunity to gain an advantage.