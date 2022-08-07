Off the bench | Federal defender a tough job, but someone's got to do it
Back in February of this year, Chief Judge Diane Sykes of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals appointed me to a committee to evaluate Federal Public Defender Thomas Patton.
The federal defender is appointed by the court of appeals, and that court is in the process of deciding whether to reappoint him for another term. We interviewed judges, federal defender staff and others who interact with the office. The latter include what are referred to as panel members. These are lawyers in private practice who are assigned cases when the federal defender cannot be appointed due to a conflict of interest.
Being involved in this process got me thinking about lawyers who represent criminal defendants. If the accused has the ability to pay, an attorney from private practice is retained. If the judge determines that a defendant is indigent, counsel will be appointed. In U.S. District Court, the federal defender’s office is generally appointed. In the event of a conflict, someone from the panel is appointed. This ensures the right to counsel arising from the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
Prosecutors have to make the initial decision as to whether or not to prosecute and, if so, what charges will be brought. Part of this process involves what is called prosecutorial discretion. The prosecutors have the ability to pursue or decline to pursue a matter. Retained defense attorneys can decline to take a given case. The federal defender lawyers cannot pick and choose. No matter the charge or how bad a criminal record the client may have, these lawyers must step up and provide the defense. While on the bench, I observed these lawyers represent their clients with skill and devotion. They did not put up a token defense or just go through the motions. Using a basketball comparison, they are not the courtroom version of the team that takes the floor against the Harlem Globetrotters. They work hard to protect the rights of the accused.
Defending people charged with crimes has its challenges. Lawyers must have knowledge of criminal law and procedure. They must be well versed in the application of sentencing guidelines. They must be skilled in the courtroom. They also face additional challenges. Clients and their families often have unrealistic expectations. Regardless of the predicament in which they find themselves, they expect the defense attorney to wave his or her magic wand and make it all go away. If the accused pleads guilty or is convicted, it is easy to blame the lawyer for the result.
Federal defender lawyers face an additional dilemma. It is common for the accused to think the lawyers from the federal defender’s office are somehow less qualified. I recall offering to appoint the federal defender and having the accused decline, saying I want to hire a “real lawyer.” Apparently, these folks were unaware that the federal defender’s office provides educational programs for panel lawyers.
In addition to facing the issues with clients, defense attorneys deal with the fact that they are often resented by the public. Citizens make up their minds that someone is guilty even though the only source of information is the media. Rather than acknowledging that defense attorneys provide representation to which the accused is entitled, too many people criticize and feel that the lawyer will employ some legal hocus pocus to get the client off. Such a citizen gets even more steamed when the taxpayers are footing the bill.
Imagine a high-profile criminal case that involved multiple fatalities and several very unpopular defendants. A lawyer steps up and takes on the defense. Imagine further that all defendants are found not guilty of murder. Subsequently, the defense attorney decides to run for president of the United States. How do you like his chances? They may not be good today, but it worked out well for John Adams, who defended British soldiers following what we know as the Boston Massacre. As you know, Mr. Adams became the second president of the United States.
According to historians, Mr. Adams was no fan of the British presence. However, he wanted the soldiers to have a fair trial. So it is today. Defense lawyers do not favor the conduct of which their client is accused. They may not even be that fond of the client. However, they step up, as John Adams did, to provide counsel and advocacy. They may face an unappreciative client and a resentful public, but they forge ahead. I suspect President Adams would be proud.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.