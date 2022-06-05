Today’s column begins with a confession. How is that for an attention grabber? I am sorry to disappoint, but it is not really that scandalous.
I cannot stand to watch awards shows where entertainers are presented with trophies, such as the Oscars or the Emmys. I have no quarrel with people in the industry recognizing their peers for excellence. I just can’t stand to watch the show and listen to the acceptance speeches. I think it would be fun to watch a program where teachers, first responders, nurses and other people involved in serving and protecting the public are honored. Realistically, I recognize that such a program would not be aired.
Last month, the Champaign County Bar Association held an awards dinner. It was not televised, nor did anyone slap the host. I am referring to the presentation of Pillar of the Bar recognition. While this particular award is presented to Champaign lawyers and judges, every bar association has members deserving of such recognition.
My profession is regularly bashed. While no group is beyond criticism, lawyers get more than a fair share. It is as if people transfer to the lawyers the anger or frustration that results from being in a bad situation.
That background makes me appreciate recognition of outstanding judges and lawyers who have served with devotion. According to the selection committee, certain criteria must be met to be considered for pillar status. The person must be a distinguished practitioner or member of the judiciary. Additionally, the individual must have made a substantial and long-term contribution to the profession. Finally, the lawyer or judge must have made a substantial and long-term contribution to the community.
This year, two judges and two practitioners were added to the distinguished ranks of the pillars. The latest honorees are Wendy Bauer, John Thies, Heidi Ladd and Harold Baker. I shall leave it to the journalists to provide the news coverage. I want to offer some personal observations about each of these people.
Bauer is first up. Given the nature of her practice, our professional encounters were minimal, but I remember a warm smile and winning personality. Her service to her church and community organizations is a perfect example of things lawyers do without financial reward or public recognition. Her work does not make headlines, but it certainly makes a difference.
Ladd is one of the judges I most admire. I place her alongside retiring Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman. In my world, that is as good as it gets. I remember having lunch with Garman, Ladd and Judge Holly Clemmons. A very nice lady walked by our table and commented to me, “you’re having lunch with your harem.” My companions were not offended. They were too busy enjoying my reaction. I still hear, “the look on your face was priceless.”
Baker was appointed U.S. District Judge when I was in my early years of practice. When I became an associate judge, I invited him to lunch. While it was more than 30 years ago, I vividly remember picking him up at the courthouse. It was a big deal for me and the first of many conversations from which I benefited.
I once asked him what kept him serving well into his senior-status years. He informed me that he always loved being a lawyer and always loved being a judge. I was an eyewitness to that. My many memories include the times when he would zoom into my office inquiring if I had read the latest decision from the U.S. Supreme Court or Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. His passion was obvious as he discussed the opinion.
While the first three are retired, the remaining pillar, Thies, is not. In full disclosure, as they say, I am affiliated with Webber & Thies as an “Of Counsel” attorney. My respect for and appreciation of John long predates that status. When I was a judge, I was always impressed with the quality of his work and the professional way he handled himself. Now I get to witness the work he puts in prior to the filing of briefs and the appearances in court. I joke that the firm has started a home for retired judges. They have all been very kind and gracious to this one.
These are good people who have done and continue to do important things. I am blessed to know them and very proud of their achievements.