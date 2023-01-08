Last month I promised a return to the nuts and bolts of law. Today we shall deal with one of the topics studied by first-year law students in their Criminal Law class: entrapment.
On Nov. 18, 2022, the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit decided the case of United States of America v. Rafael Mercado Berrios. Consistent with the opinion, I shall refer to the defendant as Mercado. 41-year-old Mercado used the internet to meet a person called Alexis, who informed him “she” was 15 years old. In reality, Alexis was a profile operated by an FBI agent. After the initial contact, the two texted, exchanged photos and had one telephone conversation. The agent had the assistance of a female confidential informant for the photos and the phone call.
According to the facts recited in the opinion, Mercado “introduced explicit sexual content” in his text messages and told her what sexual acts he had in mind for the two of them when they got together. They arranged to meet at a house. When Mercado showed up, reality quickly replaced whatever fantasies he had. He was arrested and subsequently indicted with attempted enticement of a minor and use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor. Both are federal criminal offenses. He was found guilty by the jury and sentenced to prison. He raised several issues on appeal. We shall discuss one of them, the entrapment defense.
The prosecutor anticipated that Mercado would claim he was entrapped by the agent, so they asked the trial judge to bar him from doing so. Mercado opposed that request and submitted proposed jury instructions on entrapment. The judge ruled in favor of the government and declined to give the entrapment instructions. On appeal, Mercado claims these decisions were reversible error. In affirming the conviction, the appellate panel dealt with entrapment at some length.
According to the opinion, “Entrapment ‘is a defense to criminal liability when the defendant was not predisposed to commit the charged crime before the intervention of the government’s agents and the government’s conduct induced him to commit it.’” (quoting U.S. v. Mayfield, 771 F. 3d 417,420 (7th Cir. 2014)
As is evident, predisposition and inducement are the key elements to the defense. A person who is predisposed to commit the crime is ready and willing to do it and does not need the encouragement of the law enforcement agent. He or she is likely to have committed the crime without the involvement of the agent. Here, the court, considering the evidence that Mercado himself presented, held that he was predisposed to commit the offenses. He introduced the explicit sexual content into the discussions despite having been told more than once he was communicating with a person 15 years of age. The transcripts of the text messages show Mercado “repeatedly raising sexual topics, asking for photographs … and sending sexual GIF’s and emojis.” The agent played along, but it was clear to the court that Mercado was a man on a mission ready to pursue his desires at the scheduled rendezvous.
The court further observed that the evidence did not show that the FBI agent induced Mercado to violate the law. A common dictionary definition of induce is “to move by persuasion or influence.” The agent did not continually apply pressure while Mercado persistently resisted. The agent made comments that were solicitations or invitations. The court made clear that solicitation of a crime does not amount to inducement. The same is true for furnishing an opportunity to commit a crime. The agent did not make threats of violence nor did he appeal to friendship, two tactics that could constitute inducement.
The bottom line here is that the agent did not do anything that influenced Mercado to act in a way that he would not have without the agent’s involvement. Accordingly, there was no entrapment.
A couple of additional points bear mentioning. The events in the case do happen throughout the country. I encountered these situations while on the bench. The Mercado case is from the Central District of Illinois. The conduct of Mercado was criminal. He could never have touched “Alexis,” but that fact did not prevent the conviction for the two attempt charges brought against him.
Entrapment does offer protection in limited circumstances. We want our agents capturing criminals, not creating them. It is rarely raised and not always successful.
Congratulations. You have now completed your first class of the semester.