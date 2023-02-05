Illinois lawyers are subject to the Illinois Rules Of Professional Responsibility promulgated by the Illinois Supreme Court. Lawyers must know and abide by them. While not required, public awareness of the rules is valuable. Today’s column takes a look at a few rules. We shall use a fictional account to illustrate them.
Known anarchist Clyde Culprit was wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities tracked him to a certain location. Similar to popular television shows, as soon as the police announced “police!”, Clyde started shooting. One officer was hit. Clyde was wounded by the return fire, arrested and taken to the hospital. Dr. Cutter performed surgery on Clyde. Both Clyde and the officer survived. Clyde had an initial appearance before Judge Judicious. Clyde asked for and received time to hire an attorney. A few weeks later, he retained Marci Smart, who had been a law clerk for Judge Judicious but had left for private practice days after the initial appearance.
Readers may ask whether Marci is permitted to represent Clyde. Rule 1.12 provides in part “… a lawyer shall not represent anyone in connection with a matter in which the lawyer participated personally and substantially as a judge (or the judge’s law clerk).” Since the rule covers the law clerk as well as the judge, we must go further. Marci was not present in the courtroom when Clyde appeared. She was not asked to research any issues nor did she assist the judge in any way. It appears that she would not be barred because she did not participate “personally and substantially.” Even if that was not clear, the rule provides that representation is permitted if “all parties to the proceeding give informed consent.” According to the fictional account, the consent was obtained.
Next, readers may wonder if Marci can accept representation. Rule 1.1 requires that “A lawyer shall provide competent representation to a client. Competent representation requires the legal knowledge, skill, thoroughness and preparation reasonably necessary for the representation.” Marci is new to the practice, having spent her initial years with Judge Judicious. That is not a barrier. The Comments to the rule state “a newly admitted lawyer can be as competent as a practitioner with long experience.” Marci graduated first in her class at the University of Illinois College of Law. Judge Judicious would attest to the fact that she is brilliant, thorough and possessed with an amazing work ethic. Neither she nor her client have any doubts about her ability to provide excellent representation.
Clyde can afford to pay but has a reputation for always looking for a deal. He requested Marci take his case on a contingent fee basis. In Clyde’s terms, “if you get me off you get paid big time but if I go to the slammer you get zilch.” Marci politely declined, pointing to Rule 1.5, which prohibits contingent fees in criminal cases.
The case progressed with Marci as defense counsel. Along the way, important decisions had to be made. Rule 1.2(a) defines the authority for making certain of those decisions. It states in pertinent part, “In a criminal case, the lawyer shall abide by the client’s decision, after consultation with the lawyer, as to a plea to be entered, whether to waive jury trial and whether the client will testify.” That certainly makes sense. It is the client’s case and it is the client who faces the consequences. However, it must be pointed out that this rule can lead to problems between lawyer and client. Sometimes clients want to do something the lawyer believes is not in the client’s best interest. Making a complete written record of the advice given and the reasoning behind it is highly recommended. In some instances, a conflict between lawyer and client will lead to the lawyer filing a motion to withdraw as counsel of record.
The final rule for discussion is one lawyers, the court and the public should keep in mind. When Marci was at church one Sunday, a person came up to her and accused her of being an anarchist and cop hater since she was representing Clyde. (Apparently the sermon was not on Mathew 7:1 that day.) Anticipating such criticism, Marci had copied Rule 1.2 (b).
Rule 1.2b) states “A lawyer’s representation of a client, including by appointment, does not constitute an endorsement of the client’s political, economic, social or moral views or activities.”
Marci concluded with the following, “Mrs. Cutter, I do not condemn your husband for using his surgical skills to save Mr. Culprit. I hope that will help you understand the Rule I just showed you.”