You may recall last month’s column dealt with the topic of justice. Our individual determination of whether an outcome is just will inevitably be influenced, if not controlled, by our sense of right and wrong.
Consider the following. Suppose a 17-year-old hears reports of conflict in a nearby state. Whether accurate of not, he concludes that what started as a peaceful protest has evolved into a riot. He decides to travel to the city and help restore order and protect people and property. He further decides he should arm himself. During the course of his interaction with others, he fires his weapon and a person is killed. The young man is charged with crimes and subsequently prosecuted. The incident receives considerable media coverage both prior to and during the trial.
People who followed the case heard facts and opinions before the verdict. Some concluded that the accused had done wrong and deserved to be punished. Others felt that the accused was justified and should not be punished. I suggest that most of both sides would agree that traveling to another state to provide armed protection was a really bad idea.
Whether justice requires imposition of criminal punishment depends on the charges filed, the testimony the jury hears and the version of the facts the jury finds most believable. Shocking as it may be to some, justice requires more than a determination of right or wrong.
The first factor can be illustrated by a fictional example. Let’s say Victor and Vivian Victim returned to their home in Champaign after enjoying a nice dinner out to find that someone had broken in and taken several items of value.
Victor exclaimed “We’ve been robbed!” Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Larry Loser and Darrel Defendant. Both were charged. Darrel admitted he and Larry kicked in the back door of the home so they could go in and take valuables. He agreed to plead guilty. Larry demanded a trial by jury.
Contrary to Victor’s exclamation described above, the prosecutor did not file robbery charges. She knew that, even with Darrel’s testimony, she could not prove Larry guilty of robbery. This is because that offense requires proof that the items were taken from “the person or presence of Victor and Vivian using force or threat of force.” So even though Larry did something bad, he would never be convicted of robbery.
Of course, the careful prosecutor compared the facts to the elements of other crimes and chose to file a charge of residential burglary. She was confident that she could prove that the men knowingly and without authority entered the Victim home. As admitted by Darrel, they entered with the intent to steal items. In other words, to commit the offense of theft.
The prosecutor bears the burden to prove each charge beyond a reasonable doubt. That is why it is important to analyze the facts before bringing formal charges. Had the prosecutor filed only the robbery charge, Larry would have gone free and the public would have protested the unfairness or lack of justice in that result.
Victor and Vivian each testified that the house in question was their personal residence. They also testified that they did not give Larry and Darrel permission to enter. (That may seem obvious, but because it is an element of the charged offense, there must be evidence produced.) They described to the jury the items that had been in the home before the unauthorized entry and were missing afterward. Darrel’s testimony acknowledged that he and Larry decided to break in and take anything of value they could quickly grab. He admitted they did not have the owners’ permission but went in anyway.
Larry took the stand and claimed that on the night in question, he got drunk and passed out in the back seat of Darrel’s car. Whatever reports or rumors were circulating in public, the jury was limited to the testimony they heard and any other evidence admitted.
Given the conflicting testimony, the jury had to determine which version they believed. They unanimously rejected Larry’s testimony and concluded that all required elements had been proved beyond a reasonable doubt.
The more we know and understand improves our ability to assess whether the outcome was just.