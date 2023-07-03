Recently, I mentioned to a friend that two cases for which I was retained to be an arbitrator had settled before the process was complete. That prompted a question from my friend who wanted to understand what I was talking about when I referred to arbitration. Since my friend wanted an explanation, I thought maybe some readers would as well.
Arbitration falls under the umbrella of alternative dispute resolution. It is a private system of adjudication in which the parties involved pay the expenses. It can be traced back to merchants of old who used the process to resolve their disputes. While arbitration can be non-binding, most are binding on the parties. Today’s column will discuss binding arbitration.
Arbitration of disputes is the product of an agreement between parties. That may come in the form of an arbitration clause contained in a contract. An example would be a contract between a nursing home and a patient. Under such a clause, disputes are submitted to an arbitrator or panel of arbitrators. Even where there is no contract between parties before a dispute arises, they can agree to have the dispute resolved by arbitration. This process results in a binding and enforceable award. Challenges are possible but grounds are very limited so, generally, the award is final. Federal law impacts arbitration. The Federal Arbitration Act has been around since 1926. It has its constitutional basis in the Commerce Clause. It sets forth a policy favoring arbitration and makes clear that agreements to arbitrate are valid, cannot be revoked and are enforceable subject to limited grounds for challenge as noted above. (See 9 U.S. Code 2)
We see the process used in varied situations. The most common involve consumer claims, commercial disputes and labor matters. As mentioned, there must be an agreement to submit disputes to arbitration. A written contract is required. Check the fine print in some of the agreements you have entered into as a consumer. You will likely find you have agreed to submit disputes to arbitration.
Written agreements requiring disputes to be submitted to arbitration will set forth important terms such the number of arbitrators (most commonly one or three), the manner in which they are selected, the location where the proceedings are to be held and the law that is to be applied.
Those who prefer arbitration to litigation frequently cite several aspects that they consider desirable. The process is private and confidential. Further, the parties have more control. They can select the arbitrator(s) and limit discovery. Arbitration is usually believed to be faster (in my experience, not always). It can be less expensive due to reduced discovery. Companies doing business from coast to coast do not want to be forced to defend claims in every courthouse in the nation. They can specify where the arbitration will take place. The ease of enforcement coupled with the limited opportunity for appeal are also attractions. While judges are generalists, some arbitrators have expertise that can be of particular value in specialized areas such as construction disputes.
Others point out features they do not like. Interestingly, cost appears on this list. Because this is private, the parties must pay the fees charged by the arbitrators. Other than the filing fee, the parties in court are not charged for the work of the judge or judges working on the case. I served as one of three arbitrators in a case in which considerable discovery along with motion practice was involved. Although I do not know the total cost to the parties, it likely approached the cost of litigation. So cost cuts both ways and depends on the case.
Some skeptics point to the limited opportunity to appeal. They do not like giving up the added layer of protection available in civil litigation where more grounds for appeal are available.
When I served as Alternative Dispute Coordinator for the Central District of Illinois, I heard the phrase “match the fix to the fuss.” Obviously the fuss is the dispute that needs to be resolved. Multiple approaches to “fix” should be considered. Litigation, in which the court imposes the result by entry of a judgment is the one most familiar to people. Mediation, which I have written about before, is another. Mediators do not determine facts or decide the case. The parties reach an agreement or they proceed to court or to arbitration. Arbitration is closer to litigation in that evidence is presented, factual disputes are decided and a decision is made. Which approach is used depends on the case, the parties and their preference.