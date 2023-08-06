Last month I had the honor of speaking at the East Central Illinois Women Attorneys Association meeting. The subject was civility, a topic on which I have written in this column previously. While I do not intend to republish the prior column, I think some of the things that were raised in the program are worthy of mention.
First, I congratulate the group on wanting to address this issue. Presumably, they knew that I would not have all the answers. They wanted to hear my thoughts and I wanted my remarks to serve as one step in a continuing effort to keep our noble profession on a dignified plane.
We must recognize that as individuals we live in a world in which behavior that was rare in the past has become all too commonplace. People seem more sensitive and quicker to react with hostility and even violence. We, as lawyers and judges, may well carry more anger, frustration and tension than we were previously accustomed to doing. We must recognize that clients and people appearing before the court are in the same boat. It is, therefore, not all that surprising that incivility raises its ugly head when we deal with the challenging matters involved in legal disputes.
I admire the commitment of these and other lawyers. They are aware of the decline in civility in our society and want to resist that trend from poisoning the practice of law. Be assured the practice of law is difficult. A loss of civility guarantees that it will be more difficult for the lawyers and judges and more expensive for clients.
There are various players who bear responsibility in dealing with this issue. The first two are obvious. The third may come as a surprise. First, as I have stated in a previous column, the judiciary at all levels must display civility and demand that all participants in litigation conduct themselves in a civil and professional manner. What they say and what they write in their opinions must be polite and respectful. They have that duty to each other, the lawyers and the public.
Secondly, lawyers have a duty to conduct themselves in a civil manner. That duty is owed to the court and all related personnel, other lawyers and everyone involved in the process.
The other group may include many readers of this column. That group is the clients themselves. If we focus on matters of litigation, I think it is accurate to say people find themselves in a position that is undesirable. There is much emotion and consternation. They want their lawyers to be fighters and do “whatever it takes” to get the desired result.
To be sure, clients are entitled to lawyers who have the time to take on their case. In addition, the client can expect the lawyer to decline representation if the case is not the type the lawyer handles. A highly skilled estate planning and probate lawyer will refer a client with a personal injury case to another lawyer who handles such cases. Once those important first boxes are checked, clients must understand and accept that lawyers fight with their knowledge of the substantive law, procedural rules as well as the rules of evidence. Instead of bats, clubs and the like they rely on the ability to think, analyze and articulate. This can certainly be done in a dignified and civil manner.
Clients must also realize that their lawyer, like their favorite athlete, must compete within the rules. In addition to those mentioned in the preceding paragraph, they are subject to rules and orders of the court. Of equal significance is the requirement to operate within the ethical rules. Clients cannot expect their lawyer to jeopardize his or her license to practice law.
Keep in mind your lawyer is not only a gladiator in the mental and verbal combat but also counselor. A top-notch lawyer will not tell you what you want to hear. He or she will advise you what relief is available as well as what can and cannot be done. While the client can always seek a second opinion, the client should not try to pressure the lawyer to do something not permissible.
One final request to clients is in order. Please accept and encourage lawyers’ efforts to practice with civility. Do not confuse civility with weakness. I applaud the effort to emphasize civility. If we all stick to it, we shall have success. It might just spread to society at large.