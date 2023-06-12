The public rightfully expects judges to be fair and impartial. Judges want to select jurors who will be fair and impartial regarding the matter to be tried. Today we shall skip over the subtopics of outright prejudice and explicit bias and take a look at something subtle and hard to detect, even in ourselves. Judges and practicing attorneys are receiving training on the matter of implicit bias. I attended presentations on the topic offered by the Federal Judicial Center. Recently, I viewed a presentation offered by the Illinois State Bar Association. Presenters in the latter were Dana and Keith Cutler. Ideas presented here arise from these presentations, which both educated me and also increased my interest in the concept.
I found four different definitions of bias in the dictionary. The one that seemed to fit was “an inclination of temperament or outlook.” Frankly, I did not find that particularly helpful. Next I found a definition of implicit bias, “a bias or prejudice that is present but not consciously held or recognized.” That is much more helpful. We are talking about leanings we have but of which we may not be aware.
As we develop, our thinking, including at the subconscious level, is influenced by multiple factors. When we are young, parents, grandparents and other close family members shape our thinking. As we grow, our friends can have a more powerful impact. (We surely recognize those years when parents suddenly know nothing). Educators also play a significant role in shaping our thinking. We cannot overlook the impact of media, particularly social media. All of these inputs arrive in our brain and contribute to the development of our conscious and unconscious outlook. Often our experiences reinforce what we have been told by others.
The excellent Illinois State Bar Association presentation offered an explanation of the process we go through in reaching conclusions about other groups of people. The presenters suggested a four-part mechanism. We associate certain things with certain people based on demographics. We assign certain characteristics to certain people based on their demographics. We assume certain things about certain people based on their demographics. Finally, we assess certain people in certain ways based on their demographics.
We can walk through this process using the example of a fictional character named Howard. We shall use motor vehicles as our demographic variable. Howard pulls into the parking lot at the grocery store. He parks between a large Mercedes sedan and a Chevrolet pickup truck. Parked behind him is a classic beater that appears to be held together with duct tape. He associates certain things with each vehicle. Here for instance, very expensive, functional and unreliable.
Howard also applies characteristics to the owners of these vehicles. Keep in mind he does not know any of these people. He quickly concludes that the owner of the sedan is wealthy. The truck is owned by a practical person. The beater’s owner is poor.
Howard continues the progression by assigning personality characteristics to the owners. The sedan must be owned by a wealthy person who lives in the fancy part of town. (Howard refers to that as the “Magic Kingdom”). The truck must be owned by a hard worker, maybe a farmer or contractor. The duct tape mobile surely belongs to an undesirable that probably will not look for a decent job.
Howard wraps it up by making his personal assessment of each car owner. The sedan owner would be good person to get to know. That person might be able to help grow Howard’s business. The truck owner probably is a lot like Howard. He says to himself “I bet he would be a good guy to talk to over a cold one.” I wonder if Howard’s assessment would be different if the truck had a bumper sticker indicating support for a candidate Howard opposes. As for the third owner, Howard trembles at the thought of that car pulling into his driveway to pick up his daughter.
Consider walking through this four-step exercise yourself. You can substitute yourself for Howard and totally change the fact pattern. I suggest using people whose appearances are different from each other.
Judges and lawyers have a challenge in ferreting out implicit bias. They have to understand it and ask questions that will reveal implicit bias. They must also work at understanding themselves and their own outlook. Most of us believe we are capable of being fair and impartial but we cannot ignore the subconscious leanings. Vigilance is required.