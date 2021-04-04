Imagine living in a land ruled by a king. No figurehead, mind you, but a powerful monarch.
It might be an excellent situation if you were the king. Being a member of the royal family or aristocracy would certainly have advantages. But for the rest of the population, things would not be so sweet.
We would be subjects of the sovereign, not citizens. As such, we would have no voice in decision making, and our rights might well depend on our societal status.
Fortunately, in the words of Thomas Paine, “In America, law is king.” Paine authored “Common Sense,” the famous pamphlet written in Revolutionary days. We, the people, are collectively the sovereign, and our constitution and laws, not the whim of a monarch, define our rights and obligations.
In a few weeks, we shall celebrate this important distinction. May 1, is Law Day in the United States. Congress selected the date in 1961. While the Soviets were parading their military might in Red Square, we chose the same date to recognize our dedication to the principles of government under law.
The theme for this year is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now.” Like themes in prior years, this six-word phrase is very powerful. We can break it down into three parts.
First, we can take a look at the core concept, namely, the Rule of Law. The American Bar Association describes it as “a set of principles, or ideals, for ensuring an orderly and just society.” It helps me to distinguish it from rule by royal decree, fiat from a dictator or proclamation by the clergy.
An observation on the theme found on the ABA website states “The rule of law is the bedrock of American rights and liberties — in times of calm and unrest alike. The 2021 Law Day theme — Advancing the Rule of Law Now — reminds all of us that we, the people, share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty and pursue justice.”
There are multiple elements to the concept. One is the fundamental belief that no one is so significant that he or she is not subject to the law. Conversely, no person is so low on the socioeconomic scale that he or she has a lesser status in the eyes of the law.
In the words of ABA President Patricia Lee Refo, “The idea that no one is above the law and everyone is treated equally under the law insures a just and orderly society.”
In the kingdom mentioned above, how do you think a peasant would come out in a suit against a nobleman? If such a suit was even allowed, my money would be on the nobleman.
An extension of this principle is that, no matter how high ranking, government officials must conform their actions to the law and be accountable for violations. While I have not researched monarchies, I bet an Illinois governor has a better chance of going to prison than any prince.
We all know about the separation of powers built into our governmental framework. This principle is important in maintaining the rule of law. Critical to a meaningful separation of powers is an independent judiciary.
This concept can be misunderstood. It does not contemplate judges doing whatever they want. Rather, judges must not be subject to outside pressure when making decisions. That is an important difference that judges and citizens should remember.
The 2021 theme starts with “Advancing.” The first definition for that word found in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is “to accelerate the growth or progress of.” This suggests that there is still work to be done to achieve the ideals incorporated into the notion of rule of law. As citizens, we must be informed and committed to moving forward to achieve all that the rule of law contemplates.
The final word has only three letters. Yet, when read with the other words, it stands as a command. We are urged to advance forthwith. We cannot ignore or leave to others this important task.
It is very likely that none of us will attend a Law Day parade or party. (Just in case, I do know where you can buy a 30 pack of Law Day balloons for $8.50. No kidding.) However, we should stop and think about the rule of law and what it means to us individually and as a nation.
We should remain committed to protecting our democracy and the essential component of the rule of law.