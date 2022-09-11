Off the bench | Law profession not lacking in admirable women
Readers who have earned a little gray hair may recall television shows from days gone by in which little boys would build a clubhouse and affix a sign stating “NO GIRLS ALLOWED.”
There was a time not all that long ago when a similar message was directed at women who wanted to become lawyers. One of the people I most admire was asked by a law professor whether she was aware she was taking a spot in the class that could have been given to a male applicant. I’ll tell you more about her later. A speaker at a presentation I shall describe below recalled being told by an older male attorney that she was taking a man’s job.
You may be asking what prompted the choice of this topic. There were two things that got me going. First was listening to a recorded continuing legal education program titled “2022 Celebration of Women as Leaders in the Profession.” While this is a column, not a news article, I cannot help but include some facts that really illustrate how the profession has changed.
The first panel in the program consisted of Chief Justice Anne Burke of the Illinois Supreme Court, Chief Judge Diane Sykes of the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and Rebecca Pallmeyer, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
Although not presenters at this particular program, it should be noted that the chief judge of the Central District of Illinois is Sara Darrow and the chief judge of the Southern District is Nancy Rosenstengel. At the time the program was presented in May of this year, Anna Krolikowska was president of the Illinois State Bar Association and Barbara Crowder was president of the Illinois Judges Association.
Apparently, the two fellows mentioned in the first paragraph lacked vision. I picture them as two guys standing in the ocean near the shore. They see a wave coming at them and think they can stop it. Guys, that salt water isn’t all that tasty. I hope they were able to keep their trunks on when they got knocked down.
The second motivation for this column is the recent retirement of Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita B. Garman. I have had the privilege of knowing her since I first became a lawyer. I appeared before and served with her in the Vermilion County courthouse that now bears her name. She is my friend, mentor and inspiration. She is the law student mentioned in the first paragraph. I hope someone notified the aforementioned law professor every time she advanced to higher judicial office. That would have kept him busy, since she held every position in the state judiciary (including chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court) during her remarkable career.
Space would not permit me to share all the memories. I recall “Mom for Judge” bumper stickers in the first campaign. Then there was the time a local courthouse regular approached her car at the gas station while her husband went in to pay. Not being sure what to expect, she was relieved when he kissed her car and moved on.
While on the court, I enjoyed our conversations in chambers. Sometimes it was a serious discussion. Other times she would be telling a story that made both of us laugh. When she was alerted that everyone was in place in the courtroom, the serious face came on with the robe, and she was ready to preside. Daughter, wife, mother, sister, and legendary jurist all contribute to the story of this amazing woman.
It is easy to look at our world as it is today and believe it has always been and forever will be this way. However, we should reflect on the past as well as plan for what lies ahead. Sometimes, when we look back, we see things that make us smile. I am thinking of times when we could disagree without demonizing those who saw things differently. Other times, we may feel sadness that something we would never tolerate today was a part of our way of life. I shall leave it to the reader to pick an example. It will not be hard. As the experiences of the women mentioned above show, the legal profession has its own reasons to look back and say “can you believe it?”
As we head into the future, perhaps we can recapture some of that which was good while continuing to learn from our past and eliminate that which causes us to wince.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is of counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.