Recently, a friend asked whether I preferred electing or appointing judges. Both have strengths and weaknesses. While both involve politics, I think that the appointing authorities typically know more about the prospective judge than does the typical voter. They have the benefit of a process that involves interviews of the candidates and members of the legal community. The public has an opportunity for input and background checks are conducted.
Lest that be considered a put down, be assured that but for the fact that I have been part of the legal community for many years, I would not have significant, if any, knowledge of the candidates for judicial office.
Voters cannot evaluate the platforms of the candidates. Judicial aspirants seek an office where neutrality is a key requirement. Other office seekers can have specific positions on various issues. For example, I heard an ad in which a presidential candidate promised to create good-paying jobs. Imagine a person running for judge pledging to favor the prosecution in criminal cases or plaintiffs in civil cases. Yikes!
Conscientious voters want to know as much as they can about a candidate. Over the years, I have been asked “Whom should I vote for?” Other lawyers have undoubtedly been asked the same question.
The Illinois State Bar Association has given us the opportunity to inquire of many legal professionals. The organization conducts its judicial advisory poll in which candidates are evaluated. The results tabulated for the 2020 primary were released in February. The News-Gazette published those results as well as an editorial commenting on them. As one who has been evaluated by and voted in such polls, I have an opinion on their value.
Candidates may be sitting judges or lawyers. Attorneys being polled can evaluate the former based on observation of how they are performing. For example, while Judge Jason Bohm did not have a contested primary, he was evaluated. He scored in the mid- to upper 90s in each category described below. His high marks resulted in the “Recommended” designation. As to the lawyer candidates, the poll respondents use their knowledge of the person’s performance as a lawyer and project how his or her strengths and weaknesses will affect performance as a judge.
Regardless of personal friendship or party loyalty, lawyers want the best people on the bench. They want to be able to count on the person chosen to be fair, diligent and respectful, among other characteristics. They want that for their clients and for the good of our system of justice.
The state bar association’s poll is designed to target important characteristics. The questions ask for opinions regarding both the handling of duties as well as off-the-bench conduct. The categories for which candidates receive scores are: sensitivity, health, integrity, impartiality, legal ability, temperament and court management. The poll results also include a score for the category of “meets requirements of office.” Based on the evaluation, the candidate receives a designation of either “Recommended” or “Not Recommended.”
Candidates who receive high marks typically point to the results as strong evidence that they are well regarded. Those who are found lacking in the poll frequently attack the process with claims that the results reflect personal bias or political influence. While I understand they have to do something, I respectfully disagree with these attacks. I strongly believe in the validity of the judicial advisory poll. The state bar agency performs a valuable service to the public by conducting the poll and publishing the results.
I have seen quite a few polls in my career. I have confidence in the results and I encourage voters to give them serious consideration in November.
I wrote much of this column before the March 17 primary. I held it in order to include a comparison of the poll results with the election results. I made reference to Bohm’s scores earlier. He is running for the position being vacated by Thomas J. Difanis. He did not have primary opposition.
Regarding the vacancy of Michael Q. Jones, Ramona Sullivan won a close race (157 votes) for the Democratic nomination. She received the “Recommended” designation based upon her solid scores in all categories. The second-place candidate, Ruth Wyman, had not fared well in the poll, so you just never know.
Both Bohm and Sullivan face opponents in November. As noted, each received the “Recommended” designation. Their respective opponents were designated as “Not Recommended.” The lawyers have offered their guidance. Time will tell how much influence it has with the voters.