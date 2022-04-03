Off the Bench | Maintaining civility, respect key for all parties
Last month, the Illinois State Bar Association put on a Continuing Legal Education program titled “The Role and Benefits of Professionalism: Perspectives from the Bench and Beyond.” My colleague, Daniel Thies, chair of the association’s Federal Civil Practice Section, invited me to serve as one of the four panelists. I am sharing here some of the ideas that were discussed.
In light of what I believe has been a deterioration in our behavior toward one another, it will be beneficial if we focus on our words and actions as they impact others.
Clearly, the majority of people reading this are not judges or lawyers. However, the profession can touch many people in a variety of ways. Accordingly, it may be of interest to learn of the discussions of the bench and bar focusing inward. Some concepts will be equally applicable to other professions and businesses as well as society in general.
Today’s column will focus on the judiciary. A later column will focus on the lawyers and the impressive work being done by the bar association.
Both the state and federal courts have rules governing the conduct of judges and lawyers. In fact, the Illinois Code of Judicial Conduct is currently being updated. However, both court systems have gone well beyond those rules. The Illinois Supreme Court has established its Commission on Professionalism. The mission of that commission is “to promote a culture of civility and inclusion, in which Illinois lawyers and judges embody the ideals of the legal profession in service to the administration of justice in our democratic society.” (For more, visit 2civility.org.)
The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has been emphasizing the importance of proper conduct of judges and lawyers for years. Presentations on ethics, civility, guarding against bias and the like are regularly featured at the circuit conference. The court has clearly stated its expectations in the “Standards for Professional Conduct Within the Seventh Federal Judicial Circuit.” Included are sections dealing with the duties of judges to lawyers and the the duty of judges to each other.
With respect to the former, one of the standards provides: “We will be courteous, respectful and civil to lawyers, parties and witnesses.” Another one states, “We will not employ hostile, demeaning or humiliating words in opinions or in written or oral communications with lawyers, parties or witnesses.” (Maybe some of these so-called judges on television should follow that.)
With respect to the duty of judges to each other, one of the standards states, “In all written and oral communications, we will abstain from disparaging personal remarks or criticisms, or sarcastic or demeaning comments about another judge.”
In litigation, judges bear much responsibility. Judges must first lead by example. They must be dignified and respectful to the lawyers in what they say and what they write in orders and opinions. The same is true for interactions with jurors, witnesses and court personnel.
I was shocked to read about the conduct of a judge in Cook County who made sexist comments about an attorney who had just appeared before him. The chief judge reassigned this judge to duties “other than judicial duties.” He was further ordered to receive training and counseling to address the unacceptable behavior.
Education and mentoring play a vital role in maintaining vigilance. One of the most memorable moments in my learning process came when I first became an associate judge in the circuit court. Legendary U.S. Judge Abraham Lincoln Marovitz gave a presentation to a group of us “newbies.” He referred to a single sheet of paper and gave us each a copy. Although simple, the words made quite an impression. I asked him to autograph it and he agreed. I put it in a frame and kept it on the bench throughout my career.
The sheet contains 16 words. I am sure you will agree they provide excellent counsel for all judges. I hope you believe they would be valuable in many aspects of life.
The first line reads: “Patience. Listen! Speak Softly.”
The second line contains the admonition: “Avoid unnecessary and facetious Comments.”
The concluding advice: “Don’t lose your judicial Temperament under any Circumstances.”
(Words are capitalized as they appear on the sheet.)
As noted, this is great advice for judges. I submit it is also applicable to spouses, parents, politicians, supervisors, educators and anyone who drives a motor vehicle.
In court and in life, none of this is easy. However, it is extremely important to keep trying.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.