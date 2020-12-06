Off the Bench | My holiday-season wish list
Despite a pandemic and political conflict, we are in the midst of what is traditionally a special time of year. We have just celebrated Thanksgiving. Christmas season is in full swing and celebrations of other holidays such as Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are being planned.
In a departure from the usual column subjects, I have decided to share my wish list. Do not grab your credit card and visit your favorite online shopping site. This has nothing to do with ties, golf balls or sweaters. It is my wishes for all of us, and it clearly reflects a mediator’s thinking.
These holidays are associated with family and friends. I wish for reconciliation where political preferences have caused family members and friends to stop communicating. I know people in this situation, and it makes me very sad. Terms of office for those elected generally run two to six years. Relationships should outlast all of them.
This one does not require any money. The “price” is that we allow love to overcome anger and misunderstanding. We may have to swallow our pride. I suggest it will be worth it.
The next item does require money. In fact, in some instances, it involves a lot of it. I would like to see every donor who contributed to a political party, candidate or cause in 2020 donate the same amount to a charitable entity in 2021. Given the billions that would be raised, places like Salt and Light or Restoration Urban Ministries would have healthy budgets going forward.
I hope a person who looks or thinks differently from me will invite me to lunch. I hope that when I invite a person who looks or thinks differently from me, he or she will accept. We can listen to each other. We can learn about, and perhaps gain a better understanding of, each other. If all goes well, new friendships may result.
During the conversations contemplated in the preceding paragraph, someone may ask a question that starts with the word “why.” For that matter, the “why” question can come up in any conversation. My wish is that we understand it to be a request for understanding the cause, reason or purpose of something.
It presents an opportunity to educate, enlighten and explain. Too often, it seems as though the person asked deems the question to be a challenge or even an attack. “Why did you do that or think that?” should not be heard as “You are stupid and ugly for thinking or doing that!”
Speaking of words and their meaning, I may gift dictionaries to television networks and their affiliates. I perceive some misuse that leads in some cases to hostility.
Webster defines the word “protest” as “a solemn declaration of opinion and usually dissent.” “Riot” is defined as “a violent public disorder.” “Arson” is the word for “the willful or malicious burning of property (such as a building), especially with criminal or fraudulent intent.”
The former has been part of our history since the beginning. It has led to positive change. The latter two involve criminal activity. Our broadcasters should know the difference. Just in case, the dictionary should help.
No gift list would be complete without the “big” gift. In my childhood, that may have been a bicycle or golf clubs. This year, I mean really big.
Earlier this year, our country (and the world) was attacked by an invisible enemy seeking to injure and even kill us. Historically, when we have been threatened, we have put aside our differences and united to fight the attacker. I think of my father and father-in-law, who answered the call to service. They sacrificed and were willing to make a greater sacrifice. Today, under attack from COVID-19, we have not united. Perhaps this enemy was shrewd enough to pick a presidential election year to attack. Regardless, it seems that instead of rallying to resist we have turned on each other.
My wish is that we stop arguing with each other and fight back. In this war, the medical profession should be our generals. If the doctors say wear a mask, I do not care what the political folks say. The mask will be my uniform. I shall fight the virus, not the greeter at Walmart.
I am thankful for the opportunity to express these thoughts. I look forward to holiday celebrations even if they look different from years gone by. I wish you all a joyous season. We shall gladly put 2020 in the rear-view mirror. May 2021 bring health, conflict resolution and peace to our citizens.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.