Back when I was a young lawyer (somewhere on the timeline between courtroom spittoons and electronic evidence display systems), a distinguished, well-respected attorney passed me a note during a hearing. The statement was simple but very powerful. The note stated, “This is a hard way to make a living.”
I remember thinking that if this veteran felt that way, it was all right for me to feel that way from time to time. I carried that note well into my career. When I became a judge, I recalled that observation. I regularly reminded myself that practicing law is hard enough, and I should not make it harder by my words or actions.
Those folks who picture well-dressed lawyers driving expensive cars to fancy offices where they talk to people and write letters are unaware of reality. The law itself can be quite complicated. The situations in which people find themselves can be equally perplexing. Since the time I received the note, things have gotten harder.
Lawyers are little boys and girls who grow up and enter what I believe is a noble profession. In other words, they are people. They represent clients who are also people. Even those who represent corporations deal with the people who run them. Much of the time, lawyers find themselves in adversarial situations. That fact is not limited to the obvious example of litigation. It also includes negotiating contract terms and even real estate closings in which problems develop.
Lawyers often find themselves between contentious people on one side and their own clients with unreasonable expectations on the other. Pardon while I vent, but there are clients who get themselves in a bind and then expect the attorney to fix things while charging a modest fee. Attempting to please clients can heap pressure on the lawyer.
Things have gotten worse as the behavior of people has changed. As a society, we are angry, sometimes outright hostile and increasingly unpredictable. Lawyers and their clients are not immune from this. The result can be a deterioration in the behavior of lawyers.
The April Illinois Bar Journal has a cover article titled “Growing Cause for Concern.” This excellent article was written by Ed Finkel, a freelance writer based in Evanston. It begins with the following statement: “Some Illinois attorneys and judges assert that political divisiveness, social media, the pandemic and Zoom fatigue has contributed to a decline in civility and professionalism in the legal services sector during the past few years, undermining previous gains.”
Judges and lawyers in Illinois share a desire to address the situation. My April column focused on the judiciary. The efforts described in that column extend beyond the conduct of judges. Lawyers are included in such things as Standards For Professional Conduct Within The Seventh Federal Judicial Circuit as well as the work of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism.
On an ongoing basis, Illinois lawyers engage in continuing legal education. While the majority of the courses deal with substantive law, they often include components focusing on professional responsibility. Some programs, such as the one mentioned in the April column, focus on civility and professionalism. By rule, Illinois attorneys are required to complete at least one hour in the area of diversity/inclusion and one hour dealing with mental health/substance abuse.
The Illinois State Bar Association offers its members a wide variety of educational opportunities. In addition to live presentations, members may select from an extensive list of on-demand courses. Membership includes 15 hours of free on-demand courses per year in a program sponsored by the ISBA Mutual Insurance company. Additional courses are available for a fee.
The aforementioned Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism offers programs for attorneys, as does The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. The educational component is very valuable. As a presenter and an attendee, I have learned much about behavior and how our words and actions are perceived by others.
While not a silver bullet, the efforts I have described will help address the concerns identified in Finkel’s article. I believe the efforts of the organizations mentioned in this column show a commitment to keeping our noble profession noble.
Practicing law is a hard way to make a living. It is also very rewarding. We have a chance to help people through careful planning and drafting as well as guiding them through the challenges of litigation. We owe it to our clients and our fellow attorneys to not let our behavior make it harder.