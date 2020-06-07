I am picturing a judges meeting about five months ago as we embarked on a new calendar year. Undoubtedly, the usual topics were discussed. Based on my former participation in such meetings, I suspect the judges and related court officials reviewed the plans for the possible interruption of operations by a winter storm. We always hoped that would not happen but knew it could and had to be prepared for it.
Suddenly, a storm more powerful than we could have imagined hit. Of course, I am referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. As it has done to most, if not all, of our society, it has had a significant impact on court operations.
This column will focus on courts in central Illinois and the adjustments they have made to maintain some level of functioning. This is being written in the middle of May. One can hope things have improved by the time it is published, allowing courts to resume operations that resemble what we are used to but will be different to accommodate social distancing and other aspects of the so-called “new normal.”
At this point in time, courthouses are closed for regular business. In Champaign County, certain matters are being heard. Initial appearances following arrest, shelter-care hearings for juveniles and proceedings related to emergency orders of protection cannot be put off for extended periods. Those matters are being handled. Similarly, initial appearances in criminal matters are being conducted in U.S. District Court. Both courts are relying on technology (such as video conferencing) for assistance in these matters.
In both courts, civil cases can proceed to a point. Cases can be initiated by electronically filing the complaint. Answers and motions can also be filed using the electronic filing systems implemented prior to the pandemic. Judges can rule on motions and use video or telephone conferences for oral argument on the motions. Court-hosted mediations are being handled by means of phone conferences. Like cars on an assembly line, the cases can move forward. However, the cases that are or will become ready for jury trial will come to a screeching halt. As of this writing, there are no jury trials. The cases will just go on a list and be tried sometime in the future.
Things are more complicated for the criminal cases. Those that were ready for trial have had the date continued. Both the federal and state courts are subject to a speedy-trial law that imposes time limits for bringing an accused to trial. The courts have determined that the delay attributable to COVID-19 is excluded from the calculation. The older cases will await trial when the court can safely proceed.
As far as new criminal cases, arrest and search warrants are still being issued. Grand juries are not convening, so indictments are not being returned. This presents a challenge, because under the Constitution, an accused is entitled to be charged by indictment. While a person can waive that right, it has not been commonly done. Grand juries will be busy catching up when they get back to work.
A common thread in all of this is the need to avoid large gatherings of people. As a result, naturalization ceremonies have been suspended.
Judges are hopeful that in June, they can resume proceedings that involve public attendance. Whenever that happens, there will be ongoing challenges. The backlog in the high-volume state courts will be significant. Getting caught up will be made more difficult because traffic and small-claims cases bring large numbers of people to county courthouses. Managing the crowds while maintaining social distancing will not be easy. It will require flexibility, ingenuity and, above all, patience on the part of court personnel and the public. If Costco can make it work, so can our courts.
As alluded to earlier, jury
trials in both the civil and criminal cases have been halted but will have to resume. Jury selection in a criminal case involves 40 to 60 people. The accused, lawyers and court personnel add to that number. Clearly, some changes in courtroom design and procedure may be required. I know judges in the federal courts are looking to the Administrative Office of the United States Courts for advice and guidance. Some courts around the country are considering what they call “virtual” trials for civil cases. Others are making or considering courtroom modifications.
We are in uncharted waters, and I, like many of you, am getting seasick. That said, I am confident that the folks working throughout the judiciary will persevere and come up with solutions.