Off the Bench | Search warrants must meet stringent standards
In the last few months we have heard and read considerable coverage of a certain search warrant issued by a court in Florida. Judges in state and federal court authorize search warrants on a regular basis. Naturally, most do not receive the attention generated by that particular warrant.
Readers should not be misled by television. I cringe when I see officers or agents walk (or sometimes break) into a residence. While there are exceptions, our authorities (unlike British soldiers during colonial days) cannot just enter premises without consent or a warrant.
This protection is guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The full text of the Fourth Amendment states: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” This provision has been with us since 1791, and it continues to generate case law today.
Examining the procedure followed to obtain a warrant will blend constitutional law with everyday operations. While I do not aspire to be John Grisham, creating a fact pattern may make the illustration more interesting. So picture the following. The names of the players in this drama are made up.
On a Friday evening, a chap named Lionel was stopped by an Illinois State Trooper. Based on his observations, Trooper Prescott called for the canine unit. Canine officer Brutus alerted to the presence of cocaine. When confronted, Lionel confessed that he was transporting cocaine to an individual in Utopia, Ill. Lionel was arrested and taken for further interview by federal agents and an assistant U.S. attorney. When he realized he was in the deep grease, Lionel decided to become a loyal American and cooperate with the authorities. He agreed to wear a “wire” and transport the cocaine as planned.
The assistant U.S. attorney contacted Judge Fairly, who told them to come on over to his house. Upon arrival, the prosecutor explained the background to the judge and presented an affidavit from an agent who had interviewed Lionel. The plot thickened when the prosecutor told Judge Fairly they could not describe the premises to be searched because Lionel had not yet received final instructions for delivery.
It was agreed that the prosecutor and one agent would remain in the Fairly house, where they watched Mrs. Fairly cooking a batch of fudge for the holidays. Another agent accompanied Lionel. When Lionel received his delivery instructions, the agent remained outside while Lionel went in wearing the “wire.” Because he could hear what was going on inside, the agent knew the cocaine had been delivered and the occupant had begun the process of “cooking” it into crack form. The agent contacted the agent with the judge and was able to provide the necessary description of the premises. The warrant was authorized, and while Mrs. Fairly continued to cook her fudge, the crack cooking was brought to a sudden halt.
The sworn affidavit showed Judge Fairly that there was probable cause to believe that the home contained evidence of a crime or crimes. In fact, a crime was in process when the warrant was issued. The warrant could not be issued until the place to be searched could be properly described. Once the agents had that information, the requirements of the Fourth Amendment were met and the warrant could be issued.
Many aspects of life in 2022 are beyond the imagination of those who drafted and approved the Fourth Amendment. Yet the core concepts are stilled applied.
Searches of a computer are a good example of items not specifically named in the amendment. They also provide a good illustration of sealing the warrant. Suppose investigators trace child pornography to a specific computer at the home of a well-known member of the community. They obtain a search warrant. Everything is sealed to protect the investigation as well as the person whose home is being searched. Suppose the person had no knowledge of the pornography and investigation revealed a hacker was accessing the computer while parked outside the residence. Had the warrant not been sealed, the innocent citizen would have wrongfully been associated with child pornography. Sealing the documents avoided an awful situation.
Hopefully, this brief discussion will help the reader understand some of the nuts and bolts of search warrants.
Happy Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving everyone. By the way, Mrs. Fairly makes really good fudge.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.