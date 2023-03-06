When you think of Maverick and Top Gun, you are more likely to think about fighter jets than contract law. The latter is not as exciting as the former but it comes into play in our daily lives much more. In at least one instance the two have intersected.
We should start with some basics of contract law. First-year law students take a course on contract law. They learn that a valid contract requires an offer, acceptance of that offer and that the agreement is supported by consideration. The latter is an act or forbearance in exchange for an act or forbearance on the part of another.
A simple fact pattern will illustrate. Suppose Lesa, an avid golfer, gets a new putter for her birthday. She does not wish to keep her old one. One day after golf she tells her friend, Mary, that she will sell the putter to Mary for $75. That is an offer. Mary has always secretly coveted the putter so she eagerly says “yes!” That is the acceptance. Mary pays the $75, and Lesa hands over the putter. That is the consideration. A contract was created and full performance accomplished.
Readers will note that this was a verbal contract. Nothing was written. What if Lesa had changed her mind and not delivered the putter? Mary could have enforced the agreement because it was not required to be reduced to a signed agreement. There may be proof problems to overcome, but the contract is enforceable.
That said, there are situations where the contract must be in writing to be enforceable. Suppose Lesa suggested she would sell her house to Mary for $500,000. Mary had coveted the house more than the putter so she immediately said “yes!” Mary showed up at Lesa’s house the next day with a cashier’s check in the amount of $500,000. Lesa turned pale and informed Mary that when she had mentioned the sale of the house, her husband voiced his strong objection. Lesa said, “I am so sorry my friend, but I cannot sell the house.” Here, although the basic elements are present, Mary is out of luck. Most states (including Illinois) have what is called a Statute of Frauds which requires certain contracts to be in writing in order to be enforceable. Sale of real estate is included, so this verbal agreement is not enforceable.
So what about the fighter jets? I am so glad you asked. Back in 1996, the folks at Pepsico Inc. initiated a campaign to encourage consumers to buy more Pepsi. People who bought Pepsi earned what was described as Pepsi Points, which could be redeemed for items such as caps and shirts. A television advertisement depicted a young man arriving at his high school in a Harrier jet. According to the commercial, a person could acquire a Harrier jet for 7,000,000 Pepsi points. Now that is a lot of Pepsi! Interestingly, there was no disclaimer or other language suggesting this was intended to be fanciful. Further, the program allowed people to purchase Pepsi Points so they could get their merchandise faster.
The plot thickened when a young man decided he wanted the jet. With some financial backing, a young man named John Leonard tendered the required consideration ($700,000). One can imagine the reaction of Pepsico legal and top brass. Suffice it to say that they returned the money and said no deal.
John was outraged when his plan was shot down. He felt that Pepsico had published an offer. He had accepted it and tendered consideration in the amount specified in the offer. Ultimately, the dispute ended up in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
This case may have had some jury appeal, but we shall never know. In a decision affirmed on appeal, Judge Kimba Wood granted Pepsico Inc.’s motion for summary judgement thereby grounding John’s case. Judge Wood acknowledged that a court cannot try issues of fact when considering a motion for summary judgement. She went on to hold that advertisements are generally not considered offers and no exception to that rule was present. The opinion further held that the program was not an offer of a reward. (Lawyers and law students may be interested to note Judge Wood discussed the Carbolic Smoke Ball case that we study in law school.)
Judge Wood ruled that an objective, reasonable person would not have considered the commercial as an offer. She further held that the alleged contract failed under the New York Statute of Frauds since it was not in writing.
No contract. No jet. Such is life.