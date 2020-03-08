A recent television news story reminded me of a question I have been asked from time to time. The breaking news was that a mother in Phoenix had been arrested for killing her small children. According to the report, she had admitted her criminal conduct to the police.
A subsequent report described the accused’s court appearance following the filing of formal charges. She entered a plea of not guilty. The reporter seemed nearly incredulous given the previous story regarding the alleged admissions. While that reporter did not come out and say it, I had the strong feeling that he wanted to say “How can she plead not guilty when she admitted to the police that she had killed the children?”
That is the question to which I referred earlier. People do not understand how a person who seems clearly guilty can plead to the contrary.
The short answer is that is the way it is always done. What an annoying and unhelpful answer that is. It is about as lame as answering a child’s question with “Because. That’s why.”
I’ll try to provide a better explanation, but I do not want to use the Phoenix case. That one is just too heartbreaking. I’ll make up a case to try to answer the why.
The fictional case involves a chap named Victor who derived his income from selling cocaine. The DEA was on to Victor but wanted to catch him in the act. A controlled buy was arranged and Victor sold a quantity of his cocaine to an undercover agent. The transaction was recorded (both audio and video). Following the transaction, Victor was arrested in possession of the recorded “buy money.” He followed up by making a formal statement in which he admitted selling the drugs.
Sometime later, Victor was indicted. He appeared in court for an arraignment with his lawyer from the federal public defender’s office. Despite the seemingly overwhelming evidence against him, Victor entered a plea of not guilty. In so doing, Victor was not proclaiming his innocence. Rather, he was putting the prosecutor on notice that he was not giving up the rights guaranteed him by the Constitution and laws of the United States.
I may not cover every factor that contributed to this plea decision, but I shall include as many as the space will allow. First, it is likely that defense counsel is new to the case. He or she does not have enough information to give Victor sound advice. Even if Victor has told his lawyer he made the sale, there are more things that must be considered.
Further, the judge needs to be comfortable that any defendant who pleads guilty knows what he is doing. The judge wants the defendant to have the time to discuss the case with counsel. Among other things, defense counsel will want to examine the indictment. While rare, there have been times when an indictment is defective. A good defense attorney will want to be sure and take action if grounds for a challenge appear.
Defense counsel will want to study the confession and circumstances surrounding it. Perhaps there is a basis for seeking to have the confession thrown out.
A determination will have to be made regarding Victor’s competence to stand trial. If defense counsel has concerns, she will ask the court to order a fitness exam. While more likely in the Phoenix case than in Victor’s, there may be a basis for raising an insanity defense. If so, experts will be sought and the defendant will be further evaluated.
Going forward with our narrative, we shall assume that no basis for filing any of the referenced motions was found. If Victor agrees, the defender will engage in plea negotiations with the prosecutor. The facts of the case coupled with the benefit at sentencing of accepting responsibility give Victor an incentive to work out a plea. Clearly, he is not negotiating from a position of strength. The prosecutor may not be interested in giving Victor any breaks. Victor will have to consider pleading guilty without an agreement.
However, I shall add an additional fact to the story. Faced with the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence, Victor has decided to offer his cooperation in the investigation of other offenses. Victor knows people and is now willing to name names and even become a confidential informant. Now the prosecutor has an incentive to cut Victor a little slack in exchange for his cooperation.
These things cannot be explored in a few minutes or days leading up to the arraignment. The not guilty plea will set things in motion and protect the integrity of the process.