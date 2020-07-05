I hope you are all well and coping with these difficult times.
This weekend, we paused to celebrate a historic event that occurred 244 years ago, the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The representatives who signed it declared that the colonies “... are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown ...”
Those are some powerful words. They certainly would have been enough to get those who signed hanged for treason. Fortunately, they prevailed and we continue to benefit from their courageous actions.
I confess that I had not read the entire document in a long time. I do recall memorizing parts of it in school, but some parts I had forgotten. For example, a substantial portion of the document consists of more than 20 specific grievances against the King.
I am glad we did not have to memorize all of them. Suffice it to say that His Royal Highness was as popular as a Packers fan at Soldier Field.
I do remember memorizing a section that included the following: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
What a noble and inspiring statement. Clearly, stating it did not make it so in July 1776. After all, at that time, some of the very people who signed the document used the labor of enslaved men and women on their plantations and farms. Their wives were not afforded the right to vote.
The reality is that we have spent the intervening 224 years trying to match our actions to these famous words.
The process began with the adoption of the Constitution. That foundational document has been refined by various Amendments. Legislation and court cases have also played a role as we continue to pursue what the signers of the Declaration of Independence set forth.
Our Constitution contains a preamble. Many of us memorized that in school. Recall the words. “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
We can critique the spelling and capitalization, but let us not be distracted from this important statement of intent.
Recently, we have seen protests throughout our country. People gathered in various places to express disapproval of government handling of restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More and larger protests followed the George Floyd tragedy in Minneapolis.
These are the latest in a long line of protests that have been part of our country’s development. In a spirit of full disclosure and clarity, I have never been much of a protester. Thirty years of neutrality on the bench certainly had a lot to do with that. I have, however, been influenced by and perhaps benefited from some protests.
Secondly, my definition of protests does not include violence to people, arson or looting. Those are crimes and those who commit them are subject to prosecution.
Legitimate protests have been with us since before the Revolutionary War. They seek to call the public’s attention to issues that are important to the protester. When done peacefully, they can lead to change. For example, the passage of the 19th Amendment was undoubtedly hastened by the marches and activities of Susan B. Anthony and the National American Woman Suffrage Association that she led.
Some find protests upsetting. That is probably an intended consequence. They are hard to ignore. If they do not get exploited by criminals, they get our attention and encourage us to think.
In the first sentence of this column, I mentioned that we had “paused” to celebrate. That is past tense. I suggest we continue to celebrate beyond the last firecracker and cold beer. Perhaps we can study the words from the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.
We can focus our collective energy less on being angry with each other and more on continuing the efforts to achieve that which the Founders expressed.
“Strive for a More Perfect Union” might be an appropriate slogan behind which we can all unite. Perfection may not be achievable, but it is a worthy goal established by the people who got this nation going. I think we could all get behind it and actually be pulling in the same direction.