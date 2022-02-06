One thing that remains part of an elementary student’s day is reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. We have all likely recited it countless times. Today, I would like to focus on the last three words, “justice for all.”
That is a worthy goal. It was even part of a sermon I heard last Sunday. The pastor stated that God implanted a sense of justice in all of us. Regardless of our religious beliefs, we state unequivocally that everyone is entitled to justice. Things get more challenging when we try to figure out what we mean by justice and how we provide it for all people.
Black’s Law Dictionary speaks of “protecting rights and punishing wrongs using fairness.” Siri said “just behavior or treatment” and added “the quality of being fair and reasonable.”
Those are most helpful in our understanding of what we are talking about. Fairness and reason are common themes. We can agree on the definition and the fact that all people are entitled to it, but things get messy when we get to the application.
I frequently ask participants in mediation if they are interested in achieving a fair and just result. The people always come back with an emphatic affirmative reply. I typically smile and say “Well, this should be easy, since we all have a common goal.” The flaw in that statement is that while we might agree on the dictionary definitions, our personal definition of what is fair and just in a given situation reflects our interests and biases. When “fair” means “I get the result I want,” we have a guaranteed conflict.
Let’s divide all cases, civil and criminal, into three groups. The first group consists of cases we know nothing about. That is, neither we nor any friend or family member are involved. Further, we have not heard or read about the case until its conclusion.
Imagine being on a trip with an overnight stop somewhere in Utah. You turn on your television and hear a report about a verdict in a local criminal trial. Other than the verdict, few facts are reported. You likely do not form any opinion about whether justice was served. Perhaps you just move on to the weather forecast.
The next group of cases includes matters in which you, a family member or friend are personally involved. If it is a criminal case where you are the victim, justice in your eyes requires a conviction and substantial punishment.
If you sue a fellow motorist following a collision, justice requires a verdict in your favor and an award of damages to compensate for your injuries and losses. However, if you are the one being sued, you expect the verdict to be in your favor, providing vindication for your conduct. When we do not get the desired result, we complain that we have been denied justice.
The final group consists of cases in which we are not personally involved and do not have direct personal knowledge of any of the facts but have heard much about the case because it is high profile due to its nature or the identity of one or more of the parties. Frequently, we hear about an incident before any charges are filed.
Consider a situation in which a CEO of a corporation is accused of defrauding investors. Even if this happens in a state far from Illinois, we learn about it through our news sources. As we learn more, we begin to form opinions on what justice requires. What we are told may or may not be complete and accurate. When the person comes to trial, the jury may hear more, fewer or different facts. If the verdict differs from what we have decided it should be, we declare justice has been denied.
Some folks attack the entire legal system based on such a conclusion. This despite the fact that they never heard one word of testimony or any of the judge’s instructions to the jury.
“Justice for all” is more than a closing line to be recited. It is a core American principle. As a result, we should do our best to understand it and how our courts attempt to adjudicate impartially.
The process of applying law to resolve cases is never perfect. The people in the courtroom are not perfect. However, condemnation of that process on the basis of disappointment in a particular verdict is neither fair, just or reasonable.