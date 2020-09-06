Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.