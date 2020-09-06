One of the goals of this column is to inform readers regarding court-related matters. Today’s subject is the role of the judge in a civil jury trial.
We know the lawyers handle the presentation of evidence and the jury makes the final decision on the outcome. But the judge is more than a courtroom fixture or decoration. We can take a look starting from the point where all pretrial motions have been decided.
Prior to trial, the judge will determine how many jurors to call. In so doing, he or she will build in a cushion to account for those who fail to appear or call in sick. Both are rare but must be factored in.
The judge knows there may be jurors who will be challenged for cause. In addition, each side is allowed a limited amount of peremptory challenges. We’ll get back to those later. For now, suffice it to say they must be anticipated and included in the calculation.
If we run out of prospective jurors, we cannot proceed with the trial. If we have a significant number of jurors who are not needed, we have wasted their time and spent money needlessly.
On the morning of trial, the judge welcomes the jurors in the courtroom and introduces the litigants and the lawyers. A general statement describing the case is read, as is a list of potential witnesses. A group of the prospective jurors is seated in the jury box. The judge then questions these people in the process known as voir dire. In federal court, the judge can handle all the questioning or allow the lawyers to inquire as well. I preferred the latter.
The judge wants a jury that can be fair and impartial as to the case before the court. We all want to be fair, but certain relationships or life experiences can impact our ability to be neutral in a particular situation. For example, we would expect the spouse of one of the lawyers to favor their spouse’s side. Further, we would understand if a person who had lost a loved one in a motor-vehicle crash would have a hard time with a case involving a similar tragedy.
It is likely that upon motion by counsel or the court’s own initiative, such prospective jurors would be excused for cause. As noted above, each side has a limited number of peremptory challenges. These are automatic and do not require a ruling by the judge. However, if the opposing counsel makes a claim that a particular peremptory challenge is being used for a purely discriminatory purpose, the judge will have to make a determination and can deny the removal of the juror.
Once the jury has been selected and sworn, the role of the judge changes. Like a referee, the judge stays out of the way and steps in only when needed. For example, from time to time, an attorney will raise an objection. Usually, this requires a quick ruling. Rest assured, there is no time for daydreaming. Sometimes a matter raised requires argument. The jury should not hear the argument, so a sidebar conference can be held or the jury can be allowed a break in the jury room.
The judge has responsibility for the running of the courtroom. Accordingly, he or she observes what is happening to identify a problem. One example is a spectator who visibly reacts to the testimony by enthusiastically nodding in agreement or disgustedly rolling their eyes in disbelief. Sometimes the judge can catch a person trying to signal a witness how to answer. Such conduct undermines the trial process and must be quickly dealt with.
Frequently, motions are made at the close of the plaintiff’s case as well as at the close of all the evidence. The judge must rule on those. In rare situations, granting the motion brings the case to an end.
If the motions are denied, the judge presides over the jury-instruction conference and must decide which formal written instructions will be used. Prior to deliberations, the judge instructs the jury using the chosen instructions.
If the jury has a question during deliberations, the judge will read it in the presence of the lawyers, who can offer suggested answers. The judge will decide and send the answer back to the jury.
Assuming the jury can reach a unanimous decision, the judge receives the verdict and announces it.
This role is challenging, stimulating and rewarding. Preparing and writing this brought back many great memories.