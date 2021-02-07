We are all aware that people in certain roles wear uniforms when engaged in their activities. Military personnel, police officers and even the UPS driver who just dropped off yet another package are examples. Of course, judges are no exception. They wear robes when presiding over matters in the courtroom.
I remember a conversation with a colleague on the bench who, in referring to another judge, emphatically stated “he’ll never retire; he needs the robe.” For some reason, I recalled that conversation recently, and the memory triggered the idea for today’s column.
Movie buffs may recall the 1953 film “The Robe,” in which Richard Burton’s character wins Jesus’ robe in a dice game following the crucifixion. Clearly, my friend did not have the movie in mind when he offered his observation. He wasn’t even thinking about the garment. Rather, he was referring to the authority and position associated with those who wear it.
The wearing of robes continues a long tradition. According to my reading on the subject, judicial robes became the standard garb for judges in England during the reign of Edward II, who ruled from 1327 to 1377.
At that point in history, there were three main colors. In the summer, violet was worn. In winter, green was worn. Scarlet robes were worn on special occasions. Readers may recall the scarlet robe worn by Champaign County judges when officiating weddings on Valentine’s Day. Who knew they are carrying on a nearly 700-year-old tradition?
The tradition of judges wearing robes was continued in this country, but not without some debate.
Thomas Jefferson reportedly opposed the robes because he associated them with English tradition. He wanted none of that. On the other hand, John Adams, himself a lawyer, argued for following the English tradition of wearing robes and wigs. Setting a fine example of how to compromise, an agreement was reached whereby the wigs were dropped and the robes stayed.
Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Conner agrees that tradition drives the wearing of robes. She also acknowledges the symbolism of the robes. They certainly distinguish the judge from the other participants in the courtroom proceedings.
They further serve as a sign of authority, making it clear to all observers that the judge is in charge of the courtroom and is ready to make decisions consistent with the oath of office. When people see the robed jurist sitting in an elevated position, they are reminded that in this setting the person is wielding the power of the office, not acting as an individual.
As a symbol, the
robe performs another function.
It serves to remind people (including the wearer) that there are limits to the power of the office.
The judge does not wear the robe when going to the bank or store. What a bizarre and comical site that would be. Trust me, on trash-pickup day, I was always well aware of the limits on my authority.
People are somewhat inquisitive when it comes to the robes. I recall a group of Russian judges visiting the courthouse several years ago. They were intrigued by the robes and actually wanted to feel the fabric.
I cannot recall how many times I have been asked what judges wear under the robe. While it was tempting to come up with some shocking answer, I always reported pants, shirt and tie.
In the spirit of full disclosure, one time, I got called in on a summer Saturday to handle an initial appearance for a person who had been arrested. To avoid delay, I came as I was, wearing shorts and a Polo shirt.
When I was a youngster, I thought about how cool it would be to wear that robe and preside in court. The truth is, the robe is hot, especially when one is seated under a bank of lights that felt like a tanning booth.
In my case, the robe served as a reminder of the responsibility I carried. It is very hard to put into words the feeling I had when the signal came that it was time to start. I might have been talking about the Illini or the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry, but the weight of the garment brought me into focus and reminded me that I had serious work to do. In that way, the robe reminded me that being a judge is what I did, not who I was.
It was an honor to wear that robe, and I remain grateful to those who made it possible.