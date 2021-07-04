Off the Bench | When do lies become perjury?
Most of us are familiar with the story of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet carved by Gepetto. According to the story, Gepetto wished his puppet was a real boy. A fairy transformed the puppet into a boy, but he remained wooden rather than flesh and blood and had trouble telling the truth.
Even in children’s stories, there are consequences for lying. In Pinocchio’s case, the consequence was swift. His wooden nose grew long. The good news for Pinocchio is that, as you are about to see, he would not have been criminally punished for perjury.
A friend recently suggested I write a column about perjury. Whether he had been reading Pinocchio to grandchildren or just frustrated with what he was seeing on the news, I do not know. I just decided to give it a try.
Perjury is an offense that is not often prosecuted. I doubt that is an indication that prosecutors condone lying. I suspect that crimes of violence, drug offenses and crimes against property get most of the attention.
Perjury is a felony. That is true in Illinois (720 ILCS 5/32-2) and at the federal level (18 U.S.C. 1621). For this column, we shall focus on the Illinois statute.
In Illinois, “A person commits perjury when, under oath or affirmation, in a proceeding or in any other matter where by law the oath or affirmation is required, he or she makes a false statement, material to the issue or point in question, knowing the statement is false.” There is a lot there, so we shall break it down.
The crime is centered on making a false statement. Not every false statement amounts to perjury. That is a good thing for all of us. Imagine being jailed for saying the cookies your boss brought to work were delicious when you had to gag one down.
The false statement has to have been made when the person who made it was under oath or affirmation. That requirement narrows one’s exposure to criminal prosecution. A person who makes a false statement in a job application or to a police officer may face other consequences, but because the statement was not made under oath or affirmation, there will be no perjury charge.
Additionally, the statement must have been material to an issue or point in question. To be material, the statement must tend to prove or disprove an issue in question in the proceeding. To illustrate, in a civil suit arising from a traffic collision, say a person testifies under oath that he was jogging on the sidewalk when he saw the collision, when in truth, he was sitting on a bench eating an ice cream cone. That false statement may impact his credibility, but whether he was jogging or consuming sugar is not material to how the crash happened.
The final element that would have to be proved is that the person making the statement believed it was false. Thus, there is a requirement that the person knowingly made a false statement. Neither errors in perception, mistake nor memory are enough.
Perhaps a scenario will illustrate. The facts are made up.
Say a food-delivery person was robbed at gunpoint at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, in Champaign. The culprit is not caught in the act. Investigation results in charges being brought against Dan. Dan claims he was fishing in Southern Illinois the whole weekend and could not have committed the crime.
At trial, Dan’s buddy, Ted, testifies under oath that Dan was with him on a fishing trip May 15 and 16. Unfortunately for the chaps, the detective investigating the case finds Walmart security footage that clearly shows Ted in the Champaign store shopping for everyday low prices around 7 p.m. May 15. When the jury sees the video, the alibi goes down the drain, and Dan gets sent up the river for 20 years.
The prosecutor then turns her attention to Lyin’ Ted. She is able to establish that Ted had made a false statement under oath in Dan’s trial. The statement was material because it had direct bearing on whether Dan had an alibi. Ted knew he was testifying falsely as he had made up the story to help his friend. His effort results in a three-year prison sentence.
Perjury is not that easy to prove. The liar’s nose does not grow long to reveal the lie. The trier of fact must be satisfied that all the elements have been proved.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.