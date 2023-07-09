Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
MAHOMET — Never did Staci McNicholl think, after giving birth to two healthy fraternal twin girls through in vitro fertilization at age 27, that she’d return to the same Indiana clinic for the extra embryos and another round nearly 20 years later.
But the Mahomet mom kept paying the $300 storage fee, year after year after year, not keen about the other options the clinic offered for her six remaining fertilized eggs: donate to another couple anonymously, donate to science, dispose of them or come and pick them up herself.
“I would think about them when the yearly fee came due and remained conflicted about what to do,” she says. “So I just continued to keep them frozen.”
She was 26 when she made the decision to store her extra embryos, just before giving birth to Kaia and Maddy. She hadn’t yet met the love of her life, R.J. McNicholl, and wasn’t sure what the future would bring.
“I am so incredibly glad that we hung onto these embryos. At age 47, the chance of getting pregnant on my own — let alone a healthy pregnancy — were slim to none,” she says.
On Feb. 2, Ayla Phoenix McNicholl was born at Carle Foundation Hospital — a healthy 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and conceived from a frozen embryo created in 2003.
“There are times in medicine when you think: ‘Wow, this is a cool job,’” says her doctor at the Indiana Fertility Institute, Meredith Provost. “This was definitely one of them.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
In vitro fertilization, or IVF — the joining of egg and sperm in a laboratory dish — had its first success in 1978, when a woman in England who’d been trying to conceive naturally for years gave birth to a healthy daughter.
By the time Staci underwent the procedure 25 years later, it’s estimated that 114,000 IVF children had been conceived, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
Back in those days, she says, two embryos — eggs fertilized with sperm from the father, who in Staci’s case was a donor — were inserted at once, producing her now-19-year-old twins. That left six, which she decided to freeze and store at the Carmel, Ind., facility.
Some refer to their frozen embryos as “maybe babies” or “snowbabies” — potential human lives suspended in an arctic realm. Staci opted for the term “popsicle” to describe Ayla’s state during those frosty few decades before being thawed and transferred back to her.
Generally, most people use an embryo within five years, according to the Arizona-based World Egg & Sperm Bank, with the longest storage time on record being 30 years.
Staci’s 20-year wait was “definitely rare and a very special case,” Provost says, “partly made possible by how young she was for her first pregnancy and how healthy she is in her mid-40s.
“Both of those definitely helped in this amazing story. Since she had used donor sperm, she essentially donated her own eggs to herself 19 years ago.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
For Staci and R.J., the tipping point came during the pandemic. Both therapists and co-owners of the Rock Counseling Group, the husband and wife of 16 years were locked down at home, thinking about what mattered most.
Staci’s thoughts kept coming back to her embryos.
“The question became: When everything comes down to nothing and we can’t travel, go anywhere and the world is literally imploding, what is left of meaning?” she says. “What is important?
“The answer for me was family. You always have your family, no matter what. And I wanted to grow ours.”
R.J. was fully on board to expand their already bustling family of three teens, three dogs, a cat and a gecko.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go!’ We tend to make decisions quickly that we feel are right,” he says.
But those decisions came with complications. During the anatomy scan in the 18th week of Staci’s pregnancy, the couple learned that she had developed vasa previa, a rare, sometimes life-threatening condition that can cause massive bleeding in the fetus and mother. When left undiagnosed, the fetal death rate is around 60 percent.
“The placenta vessels cover the baby, in a veil-like way,” says R.J., who quickly became an expert on the condition. “So the cord — instead of being enclosed and therefore contained — all of the individual vessels were open and exposed.”
If they would have ruptured at any point, it meant that Ayla and Staci would only have minutes to survive because they would both hemorrhage immediately with no time to get to a hospital or wait for an ambulance.
Staci was admitted to Carle, where she’d spend the next several months.
“There was no question — I would do whatever it took for my baby,” she says, even if that meant giving her own life if only one of them could survive.
After a frightening miscarriage the previous year, the couple had to prepare for all possibilities, which mainly fell on R.J.’s shoulders.
“We wanted to stay positive and did, but I always knew the reality and wanted to make sure Staci and I were always on the same page,” he says. “She let me ask the doctors questions and have those conversations. I know they are not ones a mom carrying a baby wants to hear.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
During his wife’s extended stay at Carle, R.J. wasn’t going to let Staci miss out on anything — from date nights to visits with their dachshund. On Christmas morning, he and the girls packed the car and hauled laundry buckets of gifts up to her hospital room to surprise her.
“R.J. was a constant support when I was in the hospital — he would stay overnight with me several times a week,” Staci says. “We really got to spend a ton of time together.”
The highlight came at 10:33 a.m. on the second day of February. After 19 years as a frozen embryo and 36 weeks in the womb, Ayla entered the world.
The doctors discharged mom and daughter after just four days of recovery.
“When we brought Staci and Ayla home, it made the previous three months worth it,” R.J. says, “because there had been moments where we had to have difficult conversations about what if that was not going to be the case.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Ayla’s life was made possible by so many medical professionals, including Carle doctors and nurses who helped with her delivery and care.
But one person was there from the beginning — the very beginning. Kerrie Peck, a lab manager and embryologist at the Indiana Fertility Institute, froze Staci’s embryos.
Peck’s longevity at the clinic was more than just a cool coincidence — it was crucial, because the technology used to freeze and thaw embryos has drastically changed over the years. The methods used to freeze embryos determine the techniques to thaw them.
“In order to thaw her embryos, we had to use the older slow freeze-thaw techniques,” Provost says. “That’s part of what made Staci’s case so unique, is that those techniques are really no longer used, so it was awesome that our embryologist not only has been doing this long enough to be skilled in both methods of freezing and thawing but was also the very same embryologist who had frozen Staci’s embryos 19 years ago.
“I remember Kerrie and I looking over her initial lab records to see if this would be feasible and seeing Kerrie’s initials by the embryo freeze. I think we both got goosebumps. How amazing is that?”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
If there ever comes a day that Ayla wonders about her biological father, Staci and R.J. will point her in the same direction that they did Kaia and Maddy after they turned 18.
Through the Donor Sibling Registry — a Colorado nonprofit started by a mother and son — they were able to communicate with Staci’s donor, who checked the “known donor” box on the form that allowed children to contact him. Now a teacher, he was finishing up his astrophysics degree at Cal-Berkley at the time of the twins’ birth.
Through the website, Kaia and Maddy were also able to reach out to some of their half siblings, of which Staci believes there are around 60.
And that’s where it ended. The twins’ curiosity changed nothing.
“I’m grateful for the genetics and his being open with the kids, but it’s clear from him — and also from R.J. and I — that R.J. has been, and always will be, the girls’ dad,” Staci says. “R.J. himself was adopted, and so we consider family more than just genetics.”
“We want to have the opportunity to have the discussion with Ayla when she is old enough,” R.J. adds. “I was legally adopted by my stepfather when I was 12 and I never had the opportunity to meet my biological father, as he passed before I could. But I have met all my siblings and family in Costa Rica — and it was on my terms, which I feel has been the best way.
“I have always been present and am the only father they know. I am also grateful for the donor, but have no interest in meeting him,” he adds, a feeling shared by Staci. “I am happy the girls have had the opportunity to make that choice for themselves when they were ready.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
The McNicholl family is settling into life with a newborn. Staci spends every moment she can with Ayla, though she has started seeing clients again at her Rock Counseling practice.
R.J. happily handles nighttime feedings, soaking up alone time with his new little girl.
Each of the teenage daughters help in their own way, too. The youngest, Lexi, 14, watches her favorite cartoons with Ayla.
Kaia, 19, is enrolled at Millikin University in Decatur, where she’s studying to be a certified nurse midwife. She’s involved in just about every aspect of Ayla’s life and her mom’s care.
Her twin, Maddy, hopes to be a social worker and helps at the Rock’s front desk when she isn’t at home playing with her baby sister.
Not half sister. Sister, 18-plus years her junior.
“The idea that if one thing was different, I might be the one who was 5 months old and not 19 years old is a humbling thought,” Maddy says. “It really makes you think about how much of life is chance and how much is fate.”