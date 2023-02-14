Nearly 100 years ago, North Carolina legislators passed a stupid law.
They criminalized the time-honored practice of making “derogatory remarks” about candidates for public office when the speaker “knows such report to be false” or acts in “reckless disregard of its truth or falsity.”
Stupid laws are often ignored. But there they sit, waiting to be abused.
Fast forward to a spirited 2020 Democratic primary for attorney general, when one candidate ran an ad that made a “derogatory” claim about his opponent.
In a statewide advertisement, a woman identified as a survivor of sexual assault told voters, “When I learned that Jim O’Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf, leaving rapists on the streets, I had to speak out.”
O’Neill, a local state’s attorney, lost the primary to Josh Stein, now the state’s attorney general.
O’Neill complained bitterly about the ad. But nothing came of it until nearly two years later, when another local state’s attorney filed criminal libel charges against Stein because of the disputed claim he made about his opponent.
Rather than face trial in state court, Stein asked a federal judge to declare the statute unconstitutional because it violates First Amendment free-speech rights. He also asked the trial judge to grant a restraining order blocking the state’s prosecution.
The trial judge initially agreed to the injunction but changed her mind after concluding that Steins’ constitutional challenge would likely fail.
“We disagree. Not only have (Stein and his fellow plaintiffs) shown a likelihood of success, it is difficult to imagine them losing,” wrote Fourth Circuit Appellate Justice Toby Heytens for a unanimous three-judge panel.
Before getting to the guts of the court’s ruling, imagine a political campaign absent of “derogatory” statements made about the candidates. If they could not call each other “mangy, low-down polecats,” “walking, talking versions of pond scum” or even a loathsome “University of Michigan fan,” what would they say?
But back to the North Carolina law, which Heytens called “likely unconstitutional for two reasons.”
He wrote that it “appears to criminalize at least some truthful statements — a result the First Amendment forbids” and “even if the act reached only false statements, it makes impermissible content-based distinctions in selecting which speech to forbid.”
The dictionary definitions of “derogatory” include “disparaging,” “detracting” and “expressive of a low opinion.”
“In common usage, there is no reason a statement cannot be both derogatory and true,” the justice wrote.
The viewpoint discrimination argument comes down to this — which speech does it criminalize?
Government is barred from choosing the speech it will permit or forbid. So why should politicians be spared derogatory comments when people make all kinds of derogatory comments about others?
“Under this statute, speakers may lie with impunity about businesspeople, celebrities, purely private citizens or even government officials so long as the victim is not currently ‘a candidate in any primary or election,’” the ruling stated. “Taken literally, this language means spreading a viral falsehood hoping to end a candidate’s marriage is fine, but doing the same thing becomes a crime if it is intended (in whole or in part) to doom the person’s political campaign.”
That, the court said, is “textbook content discrimination.”
The appellate court sent the case back to the trial judge “for further review” in light of the beatdown it gave her. Assuming North Carolina legislators have smartened up, they should repeal the law before it consumes any more time and resources.