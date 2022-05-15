Paul Barrett

After a meeting downtown last week, a local businessman pulled me aside to compliment The News-Gazette — the writers and editors in general — and the fact that this community still had a great newspaper while so many others have lost theirs.
I get these comments a lot. Especially from folks who have had the opportunity to visit other towns and see what many other papers are doing.
This time, my friend asked a simple question: “What can I do to make sure Champaign continues to have quality journalism?”
My answer was also simple: “Support the advertisers who support us.”
Newspapers all over the country are struggling. Many are shrinking because the communities they serve no longer support them — either through subscriptions or advertising or both.
It’s not a complicated problem. Some communities care about strong journalism, and some don’t. In my 40-plus years in this business, I’ve seen and lived in both kinds of towns.
I’ve lived in a town of 13,000 souls who cared so much about the local newspaper that people were at the front door every morning to get their edition as soon as the doors opened. That same community put together a huge fundraiser for an editor’s wife who was undergoing expensive cancer treatments.
In a community of just over 50,000 people, the newspaper was voted Business of the Year, not once, but twice in five years. The newsroom was strong, with great reporters, editors and photographers.
But I’ve never worked with a stronger group of journalists than those producing the pages you’re reading today. I’ve never worked with harder-working newsroom leaders than Jim Rossow and Jeff D’Alessio. They’ve won every journalism award you can win in Illinois, multiple times, and have a love for this community that comes through every day.
So as you read your News-Gazette every day, pay attention to the ads. Those businesses have made the conscious decision to support good journalism in East Central Illinois.
They understand how important a strong hometown newspaper is to any community. They have made a commitment to making sure governments have oversight, school board decisions see the light of day and Melanie’s last-second shot to win the regional championship is news.
Newspapers don’t simply unlock the front door, turn on the lights and balance the cash register to start the day. We build a new product, every day, from scratch. We build that new product based on the events that occur in the past several hours within a multi-mile radius of our offices on Fox Drive.
It’s hard work. It’s necessary work to chronicle the lives and times of the people across our coverage area.
Fifty years from now, when people want to know what happened here during the pandemic, they will search archives of The News-Gazette.
Thank you to those advertisers who support our efforts on behalf of our community. When you spend your money with them, thank them for their support of good journalism.