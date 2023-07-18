Before 1974, the Arkansas Razorback men’s basketball team was a bottom dweller. The team had losing records year after year, regardless of which “coach of the week” was hired to turn the program around.
The team had been a winner in the 1920s, and briefly in the early ’40s, winning two national championships, but had not seen much success after that. Arkansas high schools continued to graduate great players, but for the most part, they went out of state to play for powerhouse teams like Duke and Kentucky ... and even West Coast teams.
No one stayed home.
And why would they? Staying to play at the University of Arkansas meant playing for a losing team that never went to the NCAA tournament and usually played before crowds of 1,500 fans on a good night in the old Barnhill Arena.
And then, in 1975, something remarkable happened. The best player in the state, Chris Bennett, shocked the state by declaring on statewide news media, “I’m staying home to play for my state team …. the Arkansas Razorbacks. Not only that, I’m challenging the other great player, Sidney Moncrief, to stay home with me, and together, we turn our program around.”
Think about that: The best player in the state, a Sunkist All-American bound for Kentucky, changed his mind and decided to stay home and play for a last-place team. And he challenged Moncrief and other players in the state to do the same.
They all accepted his challenge — and in 1978, Arkansas was in the Final Four. Ron Brewer, Marvin Delph and Sidney Moncrief stayed home, and in three years, they had the Razorbacks on the map. The new coach who orchestrated that incredible turnaround was Eddie Sutton, along with his assistant coach, Gene Keady. Yes, that Gene Keady. The future legendary coach at Purdue.
After that, the Razorbacks began to soar under coach Nolan Richardson. As of today, the once-pitiful program that attracted virtually no top players to stay home has become a top-25 NCAA team in winning percentage; has been to six Final Fours, winning three and playing in one other final game; and has a top-20 record in the NCAA tournament.
The irony was that Bennett, the remarkable kid who convinced the best players in the state to stay home, only played about 45 games before injuries shut him down. His name is lost in the retelling of the early years that led to the Razorbacks creating teams that regularly competed for championships and in Final Fours, continuing to attract the best players in the state, like Corliss Williamson from Russellville, Ark., who led them to back-to-back championship games.
Bret Bielema is on the verge of making the same thing happen for Illinois football. His strategy of having assistant coaches visit virtually every high school in the state is slowly paying off. In the next year or two, it’s not inconceivable that the top high school player in the state stands up and declares, “I’m staying home and playing for the Illini — and I’m challenging the other top players to do the same.”
Who will that player be? Who will be the Illini’s Chris Bennett?