Attaining bipartisan consensus on any major issue has become increasingly difficult. For the most part, all public discourse has devolved into political posturing to gain electoral advantage. Engaging in honest intellectual debate to find a common path forward has become a quaint, bygone vestige of the past.
Still, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed a budget fiscal year 2023 that included, among other things, tax relief and a focus on being more fiscally responsible — which happen to be cornerstones of the Republican playbook — you’d think there’d be some members of the GOP who would engage constructively on moving that agenda forward. And you’d be wrong. Instead, the Republican response to date has been typical partisan rhetoric, casting the governor’s proposal as nothing more than election-year gimmickry.
Which is unfortunate, because from a fiscal-responsibility standpoint, there’s much to like in what Pritzker put on the table, starting with how he proposes to use the unexpected budget surplus that has materialized in the current fiscal year. Initially, general-fund revenue for FY 2022 was pegged at $44.39 billion. Now, estimates are it will hit $47.79 billion, which creates a surplus of $3.4 billion. That just means current-year revenue will exceed current-year spending. It doesn’t provide a complete picture, because it doesn’t factor in the accumulated deficit of $6.4 billion — read that as unpaid bills — that carried forward from last year.
Having an unexpected budget surplus occur in an election year creates some fiscal danger, because the overriding political temptation would be to ignore the accumulated deficit altogether and simply fritter the entire surplus away on new spending. You know, the type of government largess that appeals to voters and generates ribbon-cutting ceremonies. But Pritzker didn’t give in to that temptation.
Yes, he did propose using $1.6 billion of the surplus on supplemental — meaning additional — spending for FY 2022. However, a full $1.128 billion — or over 70 percent — of that amount isn’t for “new” spending at all, but rather earmarked to pay bills Illinois already owes for things like health-insurance claims and college-assistance programs. Using surplus revenue to pay outstanding obligations is very responsible fiscal policy — and not the kind of thing that makes the electorate go gaga.
Even better, Pritzker wants to dedicate a portion of the surplus to prepay $500 million worth of “unfunded liabilities” — read that as debt service — that Illinois owes to its public pension systems, saving taxpayers around $1.8 billion in interest costs. Notably, this will be the first time any governor, Democrat or Republican, devoted surplus revenue to prepaying Illinois’ significant pension debt. That’s not only fiscally responsible, but it’s also something credit-rating agencies will love.
To top things off, Pritzker called for depositing $800 million in Illinois’ Rainy Day Fund. These funds are supposed to help tide a state fiscal system over during unexpected financial challenges that arise from time to time. Unfortunately, former Gov. Bruce Rauner completely depleted Illinois’ Rainy Day Fund in FY 2017, and it hasn’t been replenished since, which makes Illinois the only state in the nation with a zero balance in its fund. Fiscally, that’s no bueno.
Finally, recognizing economic challenges that the pandemic — and current jump in inflation — have caused for families, Pritzker proposed using a portion of the FY 2022 budget surplus to provide temporary — as in one-year — tax relief by pausing the automatic gas-tax increase tied to inflation, eliminating the local sales tax on groceries and providing property-tax relief to homeowners.
Sure, the governor knew these proposals would resonate with voters. But so what? Does any politician who has ever proposed cutting taxes not realize doing so may curry electoral favor?
At least the proposed tax relief is temporary, which from a policy perspective makes sense given it addresses temporary economic exigences. In fact, the biggest policy shortcoming with the proposed tax relief is that it isn’t targeted solely to low- and middle-income folks who really need it. That state would get significantly more bang for its tax-relief buck if it instead expanded its earned income tax credit, or created a means-tested child tax credit, thereby ensuring the full dollar value of the tax relief went to families with the greatest needs.
The bottom line, though, is while the governor’s proposal may not be perfect, it merits bipartisan support that it hasn’t received.