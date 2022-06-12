Over the last two decades, standardized test scores for American school children have been on the rise. Between 1996 and 2017, the results on the National Assessment of Education Progress exams in both reading and math consistently trended up. Even better, during that same time, sequence the gaps in performance on those exams between White students on the one hand, and Black and Hispanic students on the other, consistently declined.
A recent study by the Brookings Institute found that two main factors appear to have driven these positive outcomes. First, there was a growing utilization of accountability metrics to encourage underperforming schools to revise instructional and support practices to mimic what has worked in higher-performing schools.
Second, school funding increased in a meaningful way from the mid 1990s through the Great Recession in 2008, particularly for schools serving significant low-income populations. That influx of resources enabled these traditionally underfunded schools to invest in implementing educational practices that were shown to work in better funded schools. Given that minority students are disproportionately represented in low-income schools, the combination of new resources invested in sound educational practices helps explain why the racial and ethnic achievement gaps were closing.
Unfortunately, the aforesaid continuous improvement in educational outcomes is not likely to be sustainable. The main reason it’s not sustainable is the national teacher shortage that’s been caused in large part by inadequate pay. How inadequate? Well, a recent study by the Economic Policy Institute found that a teacher in America earns 19.2 percent less than individuals who need similar levels of educational attainment to work in other professions. That’s up from 6 percent less in 1996.
For those concerned that generous health care and pension benefits make up the pay difference, feel free to be concerned about something else. The national data show that benefits constitute 29.3 percent of the total compensation paid to teachers, and 21.4 percent of total compensation for their professional peers. Which means even though benefits are slightly better for teachers, they don’t come close to making up for the pay differential. As an aside, benefits can’t be spent on buying groceries or gas, so the pay differential is really a big deal.
Because of historic sexism, underpaying teachers is nothing new in America. As noted by Harvard professor Susan Moore Johnson, for generations, women really had very few professional options available to them other than teaching and nursing. So many of the best and brightest women became teachers. This in turn meant that teacher salaries could be set artificially low without reducing the pipeline of qualified entrants. Times have changed.
Now that women have far more career options available, the relatively low pay for teaching is dissuading many — women and men — from pursuing it. Consider that the number of individuals enrolling in teacher-prep education programs declined from 719,081 in 2010 to just 441,439 in 2017, a drop of nearly 40 percent.
Worse, the number of individuals who complete their teaching degrees also declined, from 232,707 in 2010 to 159,598 in 2017, a drop of 31 percent.
That decline is cause for significant concern, given the Bureau of Labor Statistics currently estimates that over the coming decade, the nation will have to fill an average of 201,700 open teaching positions at the K-12 level every year — or 42,102 more positions than new entrants to the field. Which explains why there’s a significant teacher shortage not just in Illinois, but nationwide.
It also explains why the long-term trend of improved student outcomes isn’t sustainable. According to research done by Linda Darling-Hammond, one of the pre-eminent authorities on education policy, an insufficient number of qualified teachers negatively impacts student achievement. So if Americans are really serious about wanting improved student outcomes, America has to get serious about investing enough tax dollars to pay teachers a competitive wage.